Uttar Pradesh electricity bills to rise 10% in June as UPPCL imposes fuel surcharge

Electricity consumers across Uttar Pradesh will face higher power bills in June 2026 after the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) announced a 10% fuel surcharge to recover increased power purchase and transmission expenses.

The surcharge, known as the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS), will be levied on all categories of consumers through the June billing cycle, according to a notification issued by the utility.

Advertisement

Why are power bills increasing?

UPPCL said the additional charge is being imposed in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission's (UPERC) Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) Regulations, 2025, which came into effect on March 26, 2025.

Under these regulations, any increase in power purchase and transmission costs incurred by electricity distribution companies is passed on to consumers after a three-month gap. As a result, the higher costs incurred during March 2026 will be recovered through electricity bills issued in June 2026.

In a letter addressed to distribution companies, Pankaj Saxena, Chief Engineer of the Regulatory Affairs Unit (RAU), stated that the surcharge for March 2026 has been calculated at 10% under Clause 16(4) of the MYT Regulations, 2025.

Advertisement

“This 10% FPPAS will therefore be added to electricity bills issued in June 2026 and will apply across all categories of consumers,” the communication noted.

MUST READ: Can urban heat and air conditioners trigger India’s next energy challenge?

Uniform charge

The directive requires all electricity distribution companies operating in Uttar Pradesh to implement the surcharge uniformly. This means residential, commercial, industrial and other consumer categories will be subject to the same 10% adjustment.

UPPCL has also instructed distribution companies to publish detailed calculations related to the surcharge on their official websites to ensure transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The notification emphasized that the surcharge mechanism is part of the approved tariff framework and is intended to help utilities recover fluctuations in fuel and power procurement costs without waiting for a full tariff revision.

Advertisement

What the regulations say

The UPERC regulations specify that the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge must be charged in the “nth month” for incremental power purchase and transmission charges paid in the “n-3rd month.”

Accordingly, the additional expenses incurred in March 2026 are being recovered in June 2026 through the latest surcharge.

MUST READ: PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: How it works, who can apply, and what benefits households get

Rising energy costs

The move comes at a time when energy costs remain elevated amid volatility in global fuel markets and geopolitical tensions.

India has witnessed a series of fuel price increases in recent weeks, reflecting higher crude oil prices. Petrol and diesel prices have been revised upward multiple times, increasing transportation and operational costs across sectors.

With electricity bills set to rise by 10% in June, households and businesses in Uttar Pradesh are likely to face additional financial pressure as energy-related expenses continue to climb. The surcharge highlights the growing impact of rising power procurement costs on consumers and underscores the challenges utilities face in managing fluctuating energy prices.

(WIth agency inputs)

MUST READ: Power play: How renewable energy is acing peak energy demand amid scorching heat