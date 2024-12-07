Delhi quivers on Saturday with season's coldest morning as temperature drops to 7.1°C

Delhi experienced its coldest morning of the season on Saturday, with the mercury dropping to 7.1°C—three degrees below the seasonal average. This significant decline from Friday's 8.5°C was noted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which reported a temperature drop of 1.5°C overnight.

The biting cold was accompanied by a deterioration in air quality, which slipped back into the 'poor' category. By 9 AM, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 222. This decline comes after a brief period of improved air quality earlier in the week when stringent pollution control measures were temporarily lifted.

At 8:30 AM, humidity levels in the city stood at 89%. The IMD forecasts mainly clear skies for the rest of the day, with a maximum temperature expected to reach around 25°C.

Earlier this week, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stages 3 and 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR), attributing the decision to consistent AQI levels below 300 since November 30. Following these changes, only the measures from GRAP Stages 1 and 2 are currently in effect, which include restrictions on diesel generator sets (except for emergencies) and bans on coal and firewood in eateries, alongside a suspension of construction and demolition activities.

Delhi's air quality has suffered significantly in late October and early November, reaching "very poor" and "severe" levels. However, recent strong winds provided a temporary respite, leading to improved conditions before the current downturn.

Harsher-than-expected winters coming

Earlier in September, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast an extreme and harsh winter for the nation.

The weather department, taking note of the beginning of the La Nina phenomenon in September 2024, noted that this can potentially cause increased rainfall across the nation and a notable drop in temperatures.

According to IMD's announcement, India is highly likely to experience different degrees of winters in different areas, and the effects will not be the same. This means that while some regions may experience higher intensity and very cold winters, others may experience certainly milder conditions.

North Indian states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir may experience very cold weather, with temperatures possibly dropping to around 3°C. This drop in temperature, along with more rainfall, could have an adverse effect on agriculture, especially in regions that depend on winter crops.