Delhi race club demolition: Centre takes over 53 acres after HC refuses interim relief

Court rejects club’s plea against takeover

The demolition followed a setback for the Delhi Race Club in court. The club had approached the Patiala House Court seeking an interim stay on the Centre’s takeover of the premises. However, the court rejected the plea on August 25.

Following the court’s decision, the Centre proceeded with taking possession of the property and began demolition work.

Bulldozers reached the premises on August 27 morning, and demolition began soon afterwards. Among the structures pulled down were horse stables, the bookmaker ring and the winning post.

A structure associated with the photo-finish system was also affected during the demolition. A video shared by the PTI showed bulldozers carrying out demolition work inside the premises after the Centre took possession of the property.

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Centre had issued eviction order earlier

The process of taking over the property had been initiated earlier by the Centre. An eviction order was issued on August 11 by the estate officer under the law governing the removal of unauthorised occupants from public premises.

After the race club failed to secure interim relief from the court, authorities moved ahead with the takeover.

The property is located near Lok Kalyan Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi and covers approximately 53 acres. A notice displayed at the premises stated that officials had taken possession of the land in the Race Course area.

VIDEO | Delhi: Bulldozers demolish age-old structures as Centre takes possession of Delhi Race Club



Demolition work at the Delhi Race Club commenced on Thursday morning, after the Centre took possession of the club’s 53-acre premises. pic.twitter.com/YifFaFRGXc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 27, 2026

The property was subsequently handed over to the Land and Development Office, which functions under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

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Horse racing at the club had been closely associated with Delhi’s sporting history for decades. The premises housed horse stables and several other structures connected with racing activities.