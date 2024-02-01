Delhi rains: Flights, trains run late, road traffic disrupted due to heavy downpour; check details

Flight and train services have been impacted due to heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday. Flight and rail services faced significant challenges due to the weather conditions. Several trains arriving in Delhi from different parts of the country were delayed, according to railway reports.

The inclement weather has significantly impacted flight and train operations, causing widespread delays and disruptions. Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR has caused significant disruptions to daily life, affecting transportation across air, rail, and road networks.

The heavy rains have not only affected air and rail travel but have also led to disruptions in road transportation. Key stretches of Delhi-NCR were submerged, impeding vehicle movement and delaying the delivery of essential goods and services. The situation was exacerbated by collapsed infrastructure, which blocked critical transportation routes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the national capital experienced a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius in the morning, which is a degree below the normal range. The previous day, the maximum temperature was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the standard for this time of year.

The IMD also forecasted that light to moderate-intensity rainfall would persist in Delhi and other parts of India. Specific areas in Delhi such as Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Rohini, and Karawal Nagar were expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall. The Western Himalayan Region, including Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, was also receiving rainfall and snowfall activity.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 299. The IMD predicted that the minimum temperature would hover around 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was expected to remain at approximately 19 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The heavy rains have not only affected air and rail travel but have also led to disruptions in road transportation. Key stretches of Delhi-NCR were submerged, impeding vehicle movement and delaying the delivery of essential goods and services. The situation was exacerbated by collapsed infrastructure, which blocked critical transportation routes.

In summary, the heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR has caused significant disruptions to daily life, affecting transportation across air, rail, and road networks. With more showers likely, residents and travelers in the region are advised to stay informed about the latest weather updates and plan accordingly.

With more showers likely, residents and travelers in the region are advised to stay informed about the latest weather updates and plan accordingly.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR witnesses moderate rainfall; Parts of north India likely to see snowfall, rainfall