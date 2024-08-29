scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Delhi rains: Waterlogging scars national capital; IMD predicts more rainfall in Delhi-NCR

Feedback

Delhi rains: Waterlogging scars national capital; IMD predicts more rainfall in Delhi-NCR

The weather department predicts more rain on Thursday, bringing relief from the heat but exacerbating waterlogging issues.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Heavy rains in Delhi also caused inconvenience for local commuters. Heavy rains in Delhi also caused inconvenience for local commuters.

Heavy rainfall across several parts of Delhi overnight caused severe waterlogging and traffic snarls, causing huge inconvenience for people. The weather department has predicted more rainfall on Thursday. The monsoon reduced the temperature and brought relief from the heat for Delhi residents.

However, several parts of Delhi, including Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Dhaula Kuan, and the Delhi Cantonment area, faced severe waterlogging.

Related Articles

Many places at Dhaula Kuan also witnessed incessant rainfall, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams.

The national capital received severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of Delhi after heavy rain lashed the city on Thursday morning. Waterlogging on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road resulted in traffic congestion and jams at night as vehicles waded through waterlogged roads.

Heavy rains in Delhi also caused inconvenience for local commuters. There was also the risk of an overflow of sewage lines in many areas. Visuals from Parade Underpass, Delhi Cantonment, showed the situation after heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, rain lashed several parts of the national capital in the early hours of Thursday.  Delhi’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Delhi and NCR today.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in Jind and Gohana in Haryana, and in entire Delhi and NCR, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, and Karnal. Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi and NCR received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Published on: Aug 29, 2024, 8:46 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement