Delhi rains: Waterlogging scars national capital; IMD predicts more rainfall in Delhi-NCR

Heavy rainfall across several parts of Delhi overnight caused severe waterlogging and traffic snarls, causing huge inconvenience for people. The weather department has predicted more rainfall on Thursday. The monsoon reduced the temperature and brought relief from the heat for Delhi residents.

However, several parts of Delhi, including Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Dhaula Kuan, and the Delhi Cantonment area, faced severe waterlogging.

Many places at Dhaula Kuan also witnessed incessant rainfall, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams.

#WATCH | Several areas of Delhi face waterlogging following overnight heavy rainfall. Visuals around Dhaula Kuan, near Sri Venkateswara College. pic.twitter.com/W4u3BpCyxJ — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024 #WATCH | Delhi: Following incessant heavy rainfall in the National Capital, waterlogging and traffic jams are being seen in many places. Visuals from Shankar Vihar near Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/mre3TZcR4A — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

The national capital received severe waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of Delhi after heavy rain lashed the city on Thursday morning. Waterlogging on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road resulted in traffic congestion and jams at night as vehicles waded through waterlogged roads.

Heavy rains in Delhi also caused inconvenience for local commuters. There was also the risk of an overflow of sewage lines in many areas. Visuals from Parade Underpass, Delhi Cantonment, showed the situation after heavy rainfall.

#WATCH | Delhi: Following incessant heavy rainfall in the National Capital, waterlogging and traffic jams are being seen in many places. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/5e1lXMrnXY — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024 #WATCH | Delhi: Following incessant heavy rainfall in the National Capital, waterlogging is being seen in many places.



Visuals from Parade Road Underpass, Delhi Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/hiiYGJyBmj — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

Meanwhile, rain lashed several parts of the national capital in the early hours of Thursday. Delhi’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Delhi and NCR today.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in Jind and Gohana in Haryana, and in entire Delhi and NCR, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, and Karnal. Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi and NCR received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.