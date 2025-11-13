Delhi records AQI 404, extending three-day streak of ‘severe’ pollution levels

Delhi choked under a dense layer of smog for the third straight day on Thursday as the air quality plunged again into the ‘severe’ category. The Central Pollution Control Board’s morning bulletin recorded an AQI of 404, signalling another day of hazardous air across the capital.

Of the 37 monitoring stations tracked by the CPCB, 27 registered ‘severe’ readings. Among the worst-hit pockets were Bawana (460), Chandni Chowk (455), Wazirpur (452), Mundka (438), Burari (433) and Anand Vihar (431). Even Pusa, which typically fares better, logged an AQI of 302, falling in the ‘very poor’ bracket.

A ‘severe’ AQI level can affect healthy individuals and poses serious risks for those with existing respiratory or cardiac conditions, according to the CPCB classification.

Thursday’s numbers follow the season’s first ‘severe’ day on Tuesday, when the city’s AQI hit 425, the worst since December 2024. Delhi’s AQI on Wednesday was at 413.

Since Tuesday, Delhi-NCR has implemented stricter anti-pollution measures after the region's air quality index (AQI) reached the 'severe' category. Authorities have initiated Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), introducing additional restrictions to address the ongoing public health concern. The new Stage III rules include a comprehensive ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities across Delhi-NCR.

Prohibited work involves earth excavation, piling, laying of sewer and electric lines via open trench systems, and the use of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) batching plants. These measures aim to limit dust and particulate matter emissions from major infrastructure projects.

As per CPCB norms, an AQI of 0–50 is ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

The minimum temperature settled at 10.6°C, nearly 3 degrees below normal, while the maximum is expected to hover around 27°C.