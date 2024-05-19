Delhi sees hottest day of season at 44.4°C, set to witness heatwave for this week

Delhi witnessed the hottest day of the season on Sunday, with the mercury soaring to a scorching 44.4°C. This heatwave shows no signs of abating, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting another week of discomfort for the capital.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's main weather station, recorded a high of 44.4°C, which is four degrees above normal. The low was 28.2°C, two degrees above normal.

Most areas in Delhi recorded maximum temperatures between 45-47°C, which is 4-6 degrees above normal. Najafgarh was the hottest, reaching 47.8°C.

Mungeshpur and Pitampura had maximum temperatures of 47.7°C and 47°C, respectively. Ayanagar recorded 46.4°C, while Palam and Ridge reached 45.1°C and 45.9°C.

The IMD today issued a red alert for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and West Rajasthan, and an orange alert for East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar due to the heatwave.

Severe heatwave conditions are expected in many areas of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi until May 22, and in parts of West Uttar Pradesh on May 19, according to the IMD.

Heatwave conditions are expected in parts of East and West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha until May 22. Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand will experience similar conditions until May 20.

Hot and humid weather is likely in Konkan and Goa, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal until May 19-20, according to the IMD.

Weather officials warned people to be cautious and to take "extreme care" of vulnerable individuals, such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.