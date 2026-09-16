Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Delhi-Siliguri bullet train: 20-hour Delhi journey may shrink to 6 hours 45 mins; details here

Delhi-Siliguri bullet train: 20-hour Delhi journey may shrink to 6 hours 45 mins; details here

The proposed Delhi–Varanasi–Patna–Siliguri bullet train corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time across the region.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 1:48 PM IST
Delhi-Siliguri bullet train: 20-hour Delhi journey may shrink to 6 hours 45 mins; details hereDelhi-Varanasi-Patna-Siliguri Bullet Train

The proposed Delhi-Siliguri bullet train corridor has entered a crucial phase, with the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) submitting the detailed project report (DPR) for the 865-km route via Varanasi and Patna to the Railway Ministry.

Delhi–Varanasi–Patna–Siliguri Bullet Train: Journey Time and Route 

The proposed Delhi–Varanasi–Patna–Siliguri bullet train corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time across the region.

Advertisement

The Delhi–Varanasi stretch of around 756 km could be covered in approximately 3 hours 50 minutes, compared with the current rail journey of around 11–12 hours.

The proposed Varanasi–Patna–Siliguri corridor, spanning about 744 km, could bring the Varanasi–Siliguri journey down to around 2 hours 55 minutes, while Patna–Siliguri could take roughly 2 hours.

Overall, the high-speed rail link could cut the Delhi–Patna journey from around 12–14 hours to approximately 4 hours 41 minutes, and the Delhi–Siliguri journey from about 20–24 hours to nearly 6 hours 45 minutes, potentially transforming connectivity between northern, eastern and northeastern India.

NHSRCL Gears Up for Key Appointments

The submission has been followed by fresh administrative action, with NHSRCL inviting applications from senior technocrats and Indian Railways officers for key positions to oversee the project. The appointments are expected to strengthen the groundwork for the corridor and help push its implementation forward in a time-bound manner.

Advertisement

NHSRCL issued two separate notifications on 7 September 2026 to begin the appointment process for senior technocrats. On deputation, three officers at the level of Officer on Special Duty and three at the level of Additional General Manager will be posted. The process of appointing these officers is to be completed within the next 30 days.

MUST READ: India’s first bullet-train test coach is ready: What it means for the Surat–Bilimora opening target in 2027

These officers will be stationed in Delhi, Noida-New Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna, where they will oversee ground-level operations linked to the project. Railway Board officials said the officers appointed by NHSRCL will coordinate surveys, land acquisition, administrative processes and construction work so that the corridor can be completed within the prescribed timeline.

Advertisement

Corridor to Transform Bihar Connectivity

For Bihar, the proposed corridor is being seen as particularly important. After entering the state via Varanasi, it is expected to pass through major cities, including Buxar, Ara and Patna before moving towards Siliguri. Patna may be one of the stoppages on the route. The project is expected to substantially reduce travel time between Delhi and Patna.

The corridor is also being seen as significant for broader regional connectivity. Railway Board officials said the Delhi-Siliguri line could become a major milestone for connectivity in eastern India and could also make access to the North-East easier. The reduction in travel time is also being viewed as likely to give fresh direction to economic and industrial activity in Bihar.

Bullet Train top speed

India is developing indigenous B28 bullet train coaches, capable of speeds of 280 km/h. Japan's Shinkansen bullet train coaches, expected to arrive by 2029-30, will have a top speed of 350 km/h. Meanwhile, Japan and China are developing maglev trains with speeds of up to 600 km/h. Russia has offered to supply India with Ivolga freight trains, capable of reaching bullet train speeds of 360 km/h

ALSO READ: Delhi-Patna travel time slashed to 4.5 hours? Railway Minister reveals bullet train expansion plan

Advertisement

With the detailed project report submitted and the process of senior-level appointments under way, the Delhi-Varanasi-Patna-Siliguri high-speed rail project has moved into its next phase of administrative preparation, with surveys, land acquisition, co-ordination and construction planning now set to gather further speed.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 1:48 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more