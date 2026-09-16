Delhi-Siliguri bullet train: 20-hour Delhi journey may shrink to 6 hours 45 mins; details here

The Delhi–Varanasi stretch of around 756 km could be covered in approximately 3 hours 50 minutes, compared with the current rail journey of around 11–12 hours.

The proposed Varanasi–Patna–Siliguri corridor, spanning about 744 km, could bring the Varanasi–Siliguri journey down to around 2 hours 55 minutes, while Patna–Siliguri could take roughly 2 hours.

Overall, the high-speed rail link could cut the Delhi–Patna journey from around 12–14 hours to approximately 4 hours 41 minutes, and the Delhi–Siliguri journey from about 20–24 hours to nearly 6 hours 45 minutes, potentially transforming connectivity between northern, eastern and northeastern India.

NHSRCL Gears Up for Key Appointments

The submission has been followed by fresh administrative action, with NHSRCL inviting applications from senior technocrats and Indian Railways officers for key positions to oversee the project. The appointments are expected to strengthen the groundwork for the corridor and help push its implementation forward in a time-bound manner.

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Vadodara Moves Closer to More Opportunities



The Bullet Train will strengthen the city’s connectivity with key economic centres, bringing opportunities in education, employment, business and technology closer to its people.



With improved regional access and integration with… pic.twitter.com/KUXrWAZvH4 — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) September 13, 2026

NHSRCL issued two separate notifications on 7 September 2026 to begin the appointment process for senior technocrats. On deputation, three officers at the level of Officer on Special Duty and three at the level of Additional General Manager will be posted. The process of appointing these officers is to be completed within the next 30 days.

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These officers will be stationed in Delhi, Noida-New Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna, where they will oversee ground-level operations linked to the project. Railway Board officials said the officers appointed by NHSRCL will coordinate surveys, land acquisition, administrative processes and construction work so that the corridor can be completed within the prescribed timeline.

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Corridor to Transform Bihar Connectivity

For Bihar, the proposed corridor is being seen as particularly important. After entering the state via Varanasi, it is expected to pass through major cities, including Buxar, Ara and Patna before moving towards Siliguri. Patna may be one of the stoppages on the route. The project is expected to substantially reduce travel time between Delhi and Patna.

The corridor is also being seen as significant for broader regional connectivity. Railway Board officials said the Delhi-Siliguri line could become a major milestone for connectivity in eastern India and could also make access to the North-East easier. The reduction in travel time is also being viewed as likely to give fresh direction to economic and industrial activity in Bihar.

Bullet Train top speed

India is developing indigenous B28 bullet train coaches, capable of speeds of 280 km/h. Japan's Shinkansen bullet train coaches, expected to arrive by 2029-30, will have a top speed of 350 km/h. Meanwhile, Japan and China are developing maglev trains with speeds of up to 600 km/h. Russia has offered to supply India with Ivolga freight trains, capable of reaching bullet train speeds of 360 km/h

ALSO READ: Delhi-Patna travel time slashed to 4.5 hours? Railway Minister reveals bullet train expansion plan

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With the detailed project report submitted and the process of senior-level appointments under way, the Delhi-Varanasi-Patna-Siliguri high-speed rail project has moved into its next phase of administrative preparation, with surveys, land acquisition, co-ordination and construction planning now set to gather further speed.