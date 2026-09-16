YES Bank, BOB, PNB, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank shares: Key beneficiaries of MDR charges

"We view this as a structurally positive, long-awaited monetization event for UPI-heavy banks and TPAPs," Citi said.

Overall, the development is seen adding a net incremental ecosystem revenue of Rs 16,000-17,000 crore, split roughly as banking system, UPI-App Provider (25 per cent), and non-bank payment aggregators (15 per cent).

UPI payment rails, which have operated on a 'zero-MDR', are being partially monetized through a new tiered MDR framework. Importantly, MDR is not a tax or a government/NPCI charge. It is a fee distributed among ecosystem participants to fund continued operation and expansion of the UPI network.

Foreign brokerage UBS expects banks to retain 60-70 per cent of the revenue pool with remainder accruing to payment players. It expects large private banks who are strong both on issuing and acquiring side to benefit though unlikely to materially boost their earnings given their size.

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"Our high level maths also indicate that both Paytm and PineLabs potentially have 15 per cent upside in their FY28 EBITDA based on their share in fees," UBS said.

UBS said it likes ICICI Bank and Axis Bank in large private banks and Chola, Shriram amongst large NBFCs.

Among bank stocks, PNB led the BSE Bankex gainers, rising 4.3 per cent to Rs 24.10. Axis Bank was up 2.04 per cent, followed by YES Bank, SBI, Union Bank, and IDFC First Bank that gained up to 2 per cent. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were trading flat.