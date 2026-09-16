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YES Bank, BOB, PNB, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank shares: Key beneficiaries of MDR charges

YES Bank, BOB, PNB, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank shares: Key beneficiaries of MDR charges

YESBANK23.34(1.17%)

Given outsized UPI beneficiary volume share, YES Bank is seen as the standout beneficiary, with 5-10 per cent of PPOP and 6-12 per cent of PBT impact, Citi said in a note.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 1:33 PM IST
YES Bank, BOB, PNB, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank shares: Key beneficiaries of MDR charges

Bank stocks such as Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank Ltd, YES Bank Ltd and State Bank of India gained up to 4 per cent in Wednesday's trade as the lenders are seen as key beneficiaries of the announcement on MDR charges on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

Given outsized UPI beneficiary volume share, YES Bank is seen as the standout beneficiary, with 5-10 per cent of PPOP and 6-12 per cent of PBT impact, Citi said in a note. It said banks such as Bank of Baroda, PNB and IndusInd Bank with have a positive 2 per cent impact  on their profit before tax (PBT). Axis Bank, SBI and Federal Bank may have 1-2 per cent impact on PBT; HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, given their larger fee- income base; and KMB and AU SFB, may see a sub-1 per cent benefit.

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"We view this as a structurally positive, long-awaited monetization event for UPI-heavy banks and TPAPs," Citi said.

Overall, the development is seen adding a net incremental ecosystem revenue of Rs 16,000-17,000 crore, split roughly as banking system, UPI-App Provider (25 per cent), and non-bank payment aggregators (15 per cent).

UPI payment rails, which have operated on a 'zero-MDR', are being partially monetized through a new tiered MDR framework. Importantly, MDR is not a tax or a government/NPCI charge. It is a fee distributed among ecosystem participants to fund continued operation and expansion of the UPI network.

Foreign brokerage UBS expects banks to retain 60-70 per cent of the revenue pool with remainder accruing to payment players. It expects large private banks who are strong both on issuing and acquiring side to benefit though unlikely to materially boost their earnings given their size.

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"Our high level maths also indicate that both Paytm and PineLabs potentially have 15 per cent upside in their FY28 EBITDA based on their share in fees," UBS said.

UBS said it likes ICICI Bank and Axis Bank in large private banks and Chola, Shriram amongst large NBFCs.

Among bank stocks, PNB led the BSE Bankex gainers, rising 4.3 per cent to Rs 24.10. Axis Bank was up 2.04 per cent, followed by YES Bank, SBI, Union Bank, and IDFC First Bank that gained up to 2 per cent. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were trading flat.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 12:22 PM IST
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