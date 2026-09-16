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IIM Bangalore MBA stays No. 1 in India for fifth year, moves up to No. 2 in Asia-Pacific

IIM Bangalore MBA stays No. 1 in India for fifth year, moves up to No. 2 in Asia-Pacific

The rankings are based on feedback from graduating students, recent alumni and corporate recruiters.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 1:05 PM IST
IIM Bangalore MBA stays No. 1 in India for fifth year, moves up to No. 2 in Asia-PacificThe programme also has a global focus, giving students the opportunity to learn from people with different professional backgrounds and experiences.

IIM Bangalore’s one-year MBA programme for experienced professionals has retained its No. 1 position in India for the fifth year in a row.

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) has also moved up to the second spot in the Asia-Pacific region in the Bloomberg Businessweek Best Business-Schools Survey 2026. It was ranked third in the region in 2025.

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The programme’s overall score also improved this year, rising from 71.7 in 2025 to 72.6 in 2026. The biggest gains came in learning, networking and entrepreneurship. EPGP recorded its highest-ever scores in all three areas this year.

Learning and networking scores rise

The Learning Index score increased from 89.3 to 90.4.

The index covers the quality and range of teaching, how classroom learning connects with real business situations, and the focus on strategic thinking, problem-solving, innovation and teamwork.

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The Networking Index also improved, rising from 84.7 to 87.7. It looks at interactions between students and alumni, career support, employer recognition and the reach of the IIMB network.

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The biggest increase came in the Entrepreneurship Index, which rose from 82.1 to 86.2. The score reflects how students and alumni view entrepreneurship as a career option and the quality of preparation for those looking to build new businesses.

EPGP also ranked second in the Asia-Pacific region under the Compensation Index.

Prof. U Dinesh Kumar, Director-in-charge, IIM Bangalore, said the strongest gains this year were in learning, networking and entrepreneurship.

“The strongest gains this year have come in learning, networking and entrepreneurship, which are central to what EPGP is trying to do for experienced professionals,” he said.

He added that the improvement showed that the programme’s value went beyond classroom learning.

“The improvement across these areas suggests that the value of the programme has extended well beyond the classroom, and into the networks, insights and cross-industry perspectives that these candidates will be taking back into their careers”, Kumar noted.

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Sixth appearance in Bloomberg survey

This is the sixth cycle of the Bloomberg Businessweek survey in which EPGP has been represented. The rankings are based on feedback from graduating students, recent alumni and corporate recruiters.

The survey looks at different parts of the business-school experience, including classroom learning, career outcomes, alumni networks and employer perceptions.

EPGP is meant for professionals who already have work experience and want to make a significant change in the scale or direction of their careers.

The one-year residential programme brings together professionals from different industries and functions. Its intensive format focuses on management education, practical learning and exposure to complex business problems.

The programme also has a global focus, giving students the opportunity to learn from people with different professional backgrounds and experiences.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 16, 2026 1:05 PM IST
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