IIM Bangalore MBA stays No. 1 in India for fifth year, moves up to No. 2 in Asia-Pacific

The programme’s overall score also improved this year, rising from 71.7 in 2025 to 72.6 in 2026. The biggest gains came in learning, networking and entrepreneurship. EPGP recorded its highest-ever scores in all three areas this year.

Learning and networking scores rise

The Learning Index score increased from 89.3 to 90.4.

The index covers the quality and range of teaching, how classroom learning connects with real business situations, and the focus on strategic thinking, problem-solving, innovation and teamwork.

Don't Miss: ‘Inevitable but doesn’t make sense in some cases’: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath on MDR on UPI transactions over ₹2000

The Networking Index also improved, rising from 84.7 to 87.7. It looks at interactions between students and alumni, career support, employer recognition and the reach of the IIMB network.

Advertisement

The biggest increase came in the Entrepreneurship Index, which rose from 82.1 to 86.2. The score reflects how students and alumni view entrepreneurship as a career option and the quality of preparation for those looking to build new businesses.

EPGP also ranked second in the Asia-Pacific region under the Compensation Index.

Prof. U Dinesh Kumar, Director-in-charge, IIM Bangalore, said the strongest gains this year were in learning, networking and entrepreneurship.

“The strongest gains this year have come in learning, networking and entrepreneurship, which are central to what EPGP is trying to do for experienced professionals,” he said.

He added that the improvement showed that the programme’s value went beyond classroom learning.

“The improvement across these areas suggests that the value of the programme has extended well beyond the classroom, and into the networks, insights and cross-industry perspectives that these candidates will be taking back into their careers”, Kumar noted.

Advertisement

Must Read: OpenAI to retire GPT-5.5 from ChatGPT, Work and Codex on October 14: What changes to expect

Sixth appearance in Bloomberg survey

This is the sixth cycle of the Bloomberg Businessweek survey in which EPGP has been represented. The rankings are based on feedback from graduating students, recent alumni and corporate recruiters.

The survey looks at different parts of the business-school experience, including classroom learning, career outcomes, alumni networks and employer perceptions.

EPGP is meant for professionals who already have work experience and want to make a significant change in the scale or direction of their careers.

The one-year residential programme brings together professionals from different industries and functions. Its intensive format focuses on management education, practical learning and exposure to complex business problems.

The programme also has a global focus, giving students the opportunity to learn from people with different professional backgrounds and experiences.