Delhi: Day after vandalism at DJB office, AAP, BJP spar over water woes

As Delhi reels under the double whammy of a severe heat wave and a water crisis, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have engaged in a war of words. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said at a press conference today that the water shortage in Delhi is a "BJP-sponsored water crisis."

He further claimed that the BJP is not working to solve the issue of water shortage but instead it is working to aggravate the issue. "If Delhi gets its share of water from Haryana, the water shortage will end immediately," he said.

"The people of Delhi have given all 7 MPs to BJP; they should talk to their own party's government in Haryana to ensure Delhi's rightful share of water," he further said.

In his press conference, Singh also raked up the vandalism at the DJB office. He also claimed that the vandalism took place under the leadership of former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

"Employees of Delhi Jal Board are not working due to fear of BJP goons. If the supply stops due to this, then where will people get water from? If you have enmity with us then fight with us, why are you destroying the office of Delhi Jal Board? Why are you threatening the employees?" he asked.

Vandalism at Delhi Jal Board office

Singh's press conference came a day after a group of people vandalised the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) office in Chhattarpur, smashing windows with earthen pots. BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said the Delhi government is corrupt and accused it of trying to deflect attention from corruption charges.

He also appealed to the public to not damage property while acknowledging the anger of the people. In response, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP leaders of inciting destruction.

BJP leaders protest against AAP government

BJP MP and Hind ke Sitara singer Manoj Tiwari led a protest outside the DJB office against the Arvind Kejriwal government. Tiwari questioned Delhi water minister Atishi, alleging that she sold water to 'tanker mafia'.

"Delhi Jal Board is a department of Delhi government. What kind of water minister (of Delhi) Atishi is? Only to sell water to 'tanker mafias'? This is a very big question. That's why we are protesting with the people of Delhi," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

First-time MP Bansuri Swaraj also held a protest against the ongoing water crisis in Delhi. She said that the people of Delhi are suffering every single day because the AAP government has not done any thing.

"This is the voice of people of Delhi who are in a dire straits. The people of Delhi are suffering because the AAP government has not done a single thing to conduct any repair work for Delhi Jal Board's infrastructure in the last decade," she said.