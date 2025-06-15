Delhi weather: City cools after 45°C heat as IMD predicts monsoon between June 19–25

Delhi saw pre-dawn thunderstorms, gusting winds crossing 100 kmph, and heavy rain on Sunday, offering a dramatic but welcome break from a relentless heatwave.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe thunderstorm alert for the capital as wind speeds surged to 104 kmph at Safdarjung during two brief thundersqualls around 4 a.m. The downpour, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, flooded roads, disrupted traffic, and cooled a city that had been reeling under temperatures exceeding 45°C.

“The thunderstorm was intense, with winds reaching 80–100 kmph,” IMD officials said, urging residents to remain indoors. Areas like Krishi Bhavan and Rafi Marg reported significant rainfall, while early commuters faced delays due to waterlogging in low-lying zones.

Just days earlier, the capital had recorded blistering highs—Ayanagar hit 45.0°C, with Palam and Ridge not far behind. But the IMD now forecasts a shift, with no heatwave warnings for the week ahead. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 35°C and 41°C, while rain and cloudy skies bring intermittent relief.

The IMD also predicts the early onset of the southwest monsoon between June 19 and 25, nearly 10 days ahead of schedule. This could mean more sustained rain and a reprieve from both the heat and high humidity.

Despite the cooling effect, the storm came with its risks. “Avoid travel unless necessary,” the IMD advisory read, highlighting the danger from flying debris and poor visibility during the squalls.

As Delhi transitions from extreme heat to pre-monsoon turbulence, residents are advised to stay alert and prepare for more weather swings in the days ahead.