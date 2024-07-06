Delhi Weather: Light rain to happen today, heavy showers likely to take place on July 7,8 and 9

Delhi residents can expect a reprieve from the scorching heat today, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting cloudy skies and a chance of light rain.

While the rain may not be widespread, it offers some hope for a slight dip in temperatures. The IMD forecasts a high of 32°C (90°F) and a low of 26°C (79°F). However, the humidity, which has been a major contributor to the discomfort level, is still expected to be moderate, currently sitting around 70%.

The light rain today is part of a larger weather pattern that is expected to bring moderate showers to Delhi in the coming days. According to the IMD, scattered showers are likely from tomorrow, July 7, with a possibility of heavier downpours on July 8 and 9.

The cloudy weather and light rain have greatly improved the city's air quality, keeping the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the 'satisfactory' range for the second day in a row. Besides Faridabad and Gurugram, other major cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) also reported clean air.

The rainy weather is expected to reach southwest Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh by July 9, reactivating the monsoon. This will bring moderate showers to Delhi and the NCR region from July 10 to 12.

Despite the rain, normal activities in the city are not expected to be disrupted. The pleasant day and night temperatures, along with cloudy skies, will block the sunshine for the next five to six days, offering a welcome break from the hot summer weather.