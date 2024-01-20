Delhi weather: No respite from fog for Delhi-NCR, trains delayed, little relief for fliers

Delhi weather updates: Dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next 3-5 days, says IMD, adding that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue over the plains of Northwest India for the next three days.

"Dense to very dense fog conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next 5 days. Cold day to severe cold day conditions likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next 3 days," the latest IMD bulletin read.

As many as 11 trains were to Delhi from various parts of the country were running late due to low visibility amid fog. It wasn't bad for fliers though. The fog cover was less intense at Delhi's IGI airport in comparison to the last few days.

The visibility was recorded above 1,000 meters throughout. Morning temperatures were recorded on a higher side in Delhi-NCR due to cloud cover.

Most parts of North India have been reeling under chilling cold wave conditions along with dense fog lowering the visibility and disrupting rail and air traffic. Starting from December 29, 2023, maximum temperatures have dropped below normal by 5-8 degrees Celsius, resulting in a prolonged cold spell.

There was a brief respite on January 7 and 8, owing to a passing western disturbance. However, the relief was short-lived as cold conditions returned from January 9.

The weather department has predicted a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over many parts of East India during the next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over rest parts of north India during next 5 days, it said.