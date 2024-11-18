Delhi weather: Thick smog engulfs city; low visibility at Delhi airport, IMD issues alert

Delhi smog: As Delhi grapples with what is its worst air quality of the season, Delhiites woke up to a thick layer of smog engulfing the city. Low visibility procedures have been implemented in the Delhi airport.

“Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” announced Delhi airport on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert due to the dense fog conditions in the city. The weather department had forecast moderate to dense fog and smog in the city on Monday morning. However, it said it anticipated mainly clear skies during the day. Evenings are expected to witness smog or shallow fog.

Delhi air quality has deteriorated with an AQI of 483 on Monday morning, as per SAFAR-India. All the stations in the city recorded an AQI of 450 and above.

The Delhi government, after observing the air quality for the past few days, announced the implementation of Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from Monday morning.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) advised online classes for students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11. It has also asked offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) to operate at 50 per cent capacity. The remainder could work from home, it suggested. It has asked state governments to consider closing colleges, limiting non-essential commercial activities, and implementing odd-even vehicle rules.