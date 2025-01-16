Delhi Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert for dense fog, rain as over night showers lash NCR; 29 trains delayed

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and nearby areas received heavy rain overnight. The weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department suggests that Delhi may have light rain and thunderstorms until Sunday.

IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Delhi this morning due to the onset of dense fog, poor visibility, and light rainfall, which have disrupted operations for over 29 trains.

29 trains to Delhi are running late due to fog conditions in the national capital and parts of north India, as per Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/bMPA73BXzJ — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Rainfall and Cold Weather Forecast

The IMD predicts that light rain showers are likely to continue throughout the day, potentially intensifying the cold weather conditions in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and surrounding areas. Today's temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 10°C to a maximum of 17°C.

School Operations Affected

Despite the severe cold wave, schools in Delhi will remain open today. However, the administration has mandated a shift to hybrid classes for students up to Class 9 and Class 11. Parents are encouraged to check with school officials regarding specific arrangements.

Flight Operations Disrupted

Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport have also been impacted, with numerous delays reported due to the dense fog. Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights.

Additional Weather Insights

As of early morning, light rain and thunderstorms were reported in northwest Delhi. The IMD has indicated that conditions are likely to persist, with dense fog expected to continue into Friday morning.

In response to deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage III and IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) effective immediately across Delhi-NCR.