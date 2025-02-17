Delhi's 4.0-magnitude earthquake epicenter was 5 km deep, PM Modi warns of 'possible aftershocks'

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi early Monday morning, sending tremors across the city and its neighboring areas at 5:36 a.m. The National Centre for Seismology confirmed that the quake's epicenter was within Delhi, with its origin just 5 km below the earth's surface—a depth that typically intensifies the impact of tremors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to stay calm and vigilant. Taking to X, he wrote, "Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation." He also advised people to follow safety protocols and be prepared for "possible aftershocks."

Delhi, which falls under Zone IV of India’s seismic map—the second highest category—has a history of moderate earthquakes. The city has frequently experienced tremors in recent years, with multiple quakes measuring around magnitude 4. In 2022, a similar 4.1-magnitude quake had its epicenter in neighboring Haryana but caused no damage.

Experts note that shallow earthquakes, those originating five or ten kilometers below the surface, pose a greater risk than deeper ones due to their higher intensity. However, no immediate damage or casualties were reported from Monday's tremors.

Delhi also often feels distant tremors from earthquakes originating in the Himalayas, Afghanistan, or China. While deep-seated quakes—occurring 100 km or more below the surface—can travel long distances, they tend to weaken as they spread, reducing the likelihood of significant damage.

According to the US Geological Survey, Delhi has not recorded an earthquake exceeding magnitude 5 in the last decade. While Monday’s tremors were not severe, the event serves as a reminder of the region’s vulnerability to seismic activity