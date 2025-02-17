'It felt like a train had crashed...': Delhi hit by 4.0 earthquake, epicentre near Dhaula Kuan

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Delhi-NCR early this morning, sending residents rushing out of their homes in panic. The tremors, originating from a shallow depth of just 5 km, were strong enough to be felt across north India, with Delhi as the epicentre, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake struck at 5:36 am, triggering alarm across the city and adjoining areas, including Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. People in high-rise buildings hurried outside, fearing structural damage. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties.

Residents and commuters recounted moments of shock and confusion. At New Delhi railway station, passengers described the tremors as sudden and intense.

"It felt like a train had crashed or a bridge had collapsed," said a passenger waiting in the lounge. "Everyone ran outside." Another commuter added, "It was for a short time, but the intensity was very high. It felt like a train had arrived at high speed."

In Ghaziabad, a resident shared his disbelief, saying, "The tremors were so strong. Everything was shaking. I have never felt anything like this before." Naresh Kumar, a resident of West Delhi, echoed the sentiment, noting it was the strongest quake he had experienced in the city.

At New Delhi railway station, vendor Anish described how his payment counter trembled as panic set in. "Everything was shaking, customers started screaming," he recalled.

Delhi Police took to social media, urging calm. "We hope you all are safe, Delhi!" they posted on X, advising people to contact the emergency helpline 112 if needed.

Acting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also addressed the incident, acknowledging the quake’s impact and hoping for the safety of all citizens.

Experts warn that Delhi remains vulnerable to earthquakes as it falls under seismic zone IV, classified as a high-risk area in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seismic zonation map.

This morning’s quake is not an isolated event. A 7.2-magnitude earthquake in China’s Xinjiang province on January 23 had sent tremors across Delhi-NCR. Earlier, on January 11, mild tremors were recorded following a 6.1-magnitude quake in Afghanistan.

An official told PTI that the epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an area that has witnessed low-magnitude quakes every few years. A loud sound was also reported when the earthquake struck.

As aftershocks remain a possibility, authorities urge residents to stay alert and follow safety protocols.