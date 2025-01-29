Delhi’s AQI hits ‘Very Poor’ mark: GRAP Stage 3 measures are back – what’s allowed and what’s banned

Delhi’s air quality worsened to the ‘very poor’ category on January 29 due to the influence of a western disturbance. The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi has predicted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) will remain in the very poor range for the next several days.

According to the AQEWS bulletin, “The air quality is expected to remain in the very poor category from Wednesday to Friday. The forecast for the following six days indicates that the air quality will range from very poor to poor.”

In response to the sharp rise in pollution caused by unfavorable weather conditions, the Centre’s panel on Delhi-NCR air quality invoked curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Wednesday, an official order confirmed.

The air quality in Delhi worsened dramatically, marked by still winds, heavy smog, and low atmospheric mixing height, leading to a 24-hour average AQI of 365 by 4 pm. This prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to impose restrictions under Stage 3 of GRAP.

Stage 3 of GRAP includes a ban on non-essential construction activities.

Additionally, under Stage 3, schools up to grade 5 must adopt a hybrid learning model. Parents and students may opt for online education where it is available.

Stage 3 also restricts the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) within Delhi and the surrounding NCR districts. However, individuals with disabilities are exempt. The use of non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards is also banned in the city.

During winter months, Delhi-NCR enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

The hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during the winter are driven by unfavorable weather conditions, vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources.