Delhi's Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check schedule, key Candidates & previous results

Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency will go for polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, and the results for the constituency will be announced on June 4, when the full and final verdict of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be declared.

Chandni Chowk is one of the crucial constituencies out of the seven seats that will be voting tomorrow. In this seat, Praveen Khandelwal of the BJP is running against Jai Prakash Agarwal of the Congress. Khandelwal is a well-liked businessman in the local trading community. He is taking over for Harsh Vardhan, a former Union minister.

On the other hand, an experienced politician, Agarwal of the Congress, had three terms as a member of parliament from Chandni Chowk (1984, 1989, and 1996).

Khandelwal relies on his established relationships with traders and his past contributions to the business sector. Growing up in the area, Agarwal relies on his years of expertise and hard work to win the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dr Harsh Vardhan of the BJP had a landslide victory from the constituency as he was able to hold onto his seat with 5,19,055 votes, Jai Prakash Aggarwal of the Congress and Pankaj Kumar Gupta of the AAP received 2,90,910 and 1,44,551 votes, respectively.

The Delhi Lok Sabha contest is a two-way fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance. The BJP is contesting all 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital.

While the Congress is contesting from 3 Lok Sabha seats, the AAP is fighting on 4 seats, as per the seat-sharing deal between the two parties. The Congress is contesting Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi. The AAP, on the other hand, is contesting New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and East Delhi.