IMD alert! Dense fog, toxic smog grip Delhi with near-zero visibility; Delhi airport, IndiGo issue advisories

A hazardous mix of dense fog and toxic air choked Delhi on Monday, with visibility dropping to near zero across large parts of the city, and early-morning traffic slowed to a crawl. The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for fog, cautioning residents against poor visibility conditions, as minimum temperatures fell to 8.2 degrees Celsius overnight.

The worsening weather situation further worsened the capital’s pollution crisis. Air quality plunged into the “Severe Plus” category, with the citywide Air Quality Index crossing 456. Ashok Vihar reported the worst readings, touching the maximum AQI level of 500 in the early hours.

Monitoring stations in Anand Vihar and near Akshardham recorded AQI readings of 493, while Dwarka logged 469, both falling in the ‘Severe’ range. Pollution levels in Noida were also alarming, with the AQI reaching 454, placing it firmly in the ‘Severe Plus’ bracket.

Delhites shared several videos on social media, showing dense fog blanketing large stretches of the Delhi-NCR region, reducing visibility to near zero and making driving conditions extremely hazardous for commuters.

Flight operations disrupted

The dense fog also impacted flight operations thoroughly. Delhi airport issued a morning advisory warning passengers of potential delays and advised them to confirm flight schedules with airlines before heading to the terminal.

“Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused,” the advisory said.

IndiGo also issued a separate advisory, cautioning flyers about delays due to low visibility.

“Low visibility and fog over Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request you to stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Be assured, our teams are here to assist you at every step and ensure support. Here's hoping dearer skies help us serve you better soon and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time,” the airline said.

Travel Advisory



Delhi is seeing its first hint of winter fog this morning, and visibility around the airport is currently reduced. As operations adjust to the changing weather, some flights may take a little longer to depart.



Health risks flagged

Health experts raised concerns over the health impact of prolonged exposure to the polluted air. Public health specialists advised residents to avoid outdoor activities such as walking or exercising, especially during morning hours when pollution tends to be more concentrated.