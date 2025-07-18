Delhi’s pink tickets to be replaced with Aadhaar-linked ‘Pink Pass’: All you need to know

In a measure to digitise and streamline its free bus travel scheme for women, the Delhi government is replacing the current pink ticket system with an Aadhaar-linked "Pink Pass". The initiative, first announced by Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday, is expected to roll out shortly.

Under the new framework, women passengers will need to apply for a Pink Pass to continue availing free rides on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses. The pass will be issued digitally and linked to the applicant’s Aadhaar number for authentication, bringing uniformity and traceability to the scheme.

How to apply for the pass?

To apply for the Pink Pass, women will be required to submit a valid Aadhaar card with a Delhi residential address. Additional documents include a passport-size photograph and proof of residence, such as a voter ID, electricity bill, water bill or bank passbook bearing the Delhi address. Applications can be made through DTC’s official portal and designated centres across the city.

“Aadhaar is compulsory because it will be used to link the pass digitally with each user, eliminating duplications and misuse,” said a DTC official. The officials have clarified that this new pass will not be time-bound and can be used indefinitely once issued. However, any misuse or duplication of the pass may lead to cancellation, as the system will include periodic verification mechanisms.

Rekha Gupta added, “This will help women avoid standing in long queues every day for pink tickets and ensure smooth travel for them.”

Why the sudden shift?

Authorities say the existing system has loopholes, and the Pink Pass will bring transparency, efficiency, and real-time data monitoring. “Pink tickets will soon be replaced with a Pink Pass linked to Aadhaar. This step has been taken to bring more transparency to the free travel scheme for women in Delhi,” Gupta said in a statement to the media.

What happens to existing tickets?

Women can continue using the current pink tickets for the time being until the official rollout of the Pink Pass is announced. However, officials are encouraging early registration. "The objective is to provide a convenient system that reduces manual intervention and gives women a seamless travel experience,” a senior DTC source stated.

The Pink Pass will be made available both online and through physical centres across Delhi, ensuring accessibility for all sections of society.