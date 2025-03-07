Delimitation row: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin writes to CMs of 7 states, demands joint action to protect state rights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reached out to multiple chief ministers, urging them to join forces against the upcoming delimitation exercise. In letters sent to south Indian states, as well as West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab, he called for the formation of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to develop a collective strategy.

Stalin requested formal consent from these states and asked each to nominate a senior party representative to coordinate efforts through the JAC. He also proposed an inaugural meeting on March 22 in Chennai to chart a unified response.

‘An Assault on Federalism’: Stalin’s Strong Opposition

Stalin has been vocal in his opposition to delimitation, arguing that it unfairly punishes states that have effectively implemented population control and good governance. He stressed that the issue is not just about governance but about the rights of states to secure resources and influence national policies.

“This issue transcends individual state concerns and strikes at the heart of the federal principle. It is about ensuring our states’ ability to secure rightful resources for development and influence crucial policies,” he wrote.

Stalin’s Challenge to Amit Shah’s Remarks

In a social media post, Stalin also challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s use of the term “pro-rata” basis, which was used to counter Tamil Nadu’s concerns over losing eight parliamentary seats due to delimitation. Stalin dismissed it as “empty rhetoric.”

Political Outreach and Call for Unity

Stalin’s appeal extended beyond chief ministers—he also invited representatives from major political parties, including the CPI(M), BJP, Congress, AAP, TDP, YSRCP, BJD, and Akali Dal, to join discussions. He framed this as a battle beyond party lines, urging all affected states to stand together.

“The Union Govt’s plan for #Delimitation is a blatant assault on federalism. We will not allow this democratic injustice!” he declared on social media.

(With inputs from Anagha)