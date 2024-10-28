Demanded 18, may get just 10: Rift in Mumbai Congress over losing seats to Uddhav Sena

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) struggles to finalise seat-sharing agreements for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, dissent has emerged within the Mumbai Congress over seats lost to the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray. With just two days left before nominations close, several Congress leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with the seat-sharing deal.

Earlier this month, in an interview with the Indian Express, Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad said the party initially demanded 18 of the 36 Assembly seats in Mumbai. The demand was based on the results of the Lok Sabha polls in which it contested two of Mumbai's six seats, winning one.

However, Congress appears set to receive only 10 seats, prompting discontent among some leaders. Gaikwad dismissed the rumors of discord, attributing them to "people with vested interests spreading rumors".

The dissatisfaction revolves around both seat allocation and candidate selection. Sitting MLAs Aslam Sheikh and Amin Patel retained their constituencies, Malad West and Mumbadevi, respectively. Gaikwad's sister Jyoti secured the Dharavi ticket despite internal opposition, and ex-minister Naseem Khan will contest from Chandivli.

The Congress lost out on key seats such as Versova, Bandra East, and Byculla to the Shiv Sena (UBT). Sources told The Indian Express that a senior Congress MLA wanted the Versova ticket for his son-in-law. When it became clear he would not receive it, he allegedly convinced the party to abandon its claim on the seat.

In Bandra West, former corporator Asif Zakaria was fielded against BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar but was reportedly reluctant to contest. Zakaria was persuaded at the last moment after former MP Priya Dutt declined to run. Similarly, Charkop candidate Yashwant Singh was initially hesitant. "He sought a ticket from Kandivali East, which has a significant North Indian population. But a Gujarati candidate, Kalu Badheliya, was fielded there instead," a party insider revealed.

Gaikwad defended the ticket distribution, saying it was based on merit. "Those who are miffed or did not receive tickets may say anything. But our priority is to field candidates who can win," she said.

So far, the MVA has announced the seat-sharing deal for 255 seats, with each party getting 85 seats. The Congress has announced 71 candidates so far. The party has named a maximum of 30 candidates from Vidarbha. The party has fielded 14 candidates from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Konkan, 13 from western Maharashtra, 10 from Marathwada, and 8 from North Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray's Sena has announced candidates for 83 seats, with 38 candidates for the MMR and Konkan region, where the undivided Sena won 65 per cent of its seats in 2019. Besides, 13 candidates have been fielded in Marathawada, 11 in North Maharashtra, 9 in Vidarbha, and 7 in Western Maharashtra.