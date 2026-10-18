'Deport those who refuse to integrate': Milind Deora's warning as France burns

"What we’re seeing in #France is the cost of years of failed migration & zero accountability," Deora wrote on X. "Europe needs migrants as its population ages, but needs a strategy, not open-door wishful thinking. Select carefully, mandate assimilation & deport those who refuse to integrate."

What we’re seeing in #France is the cost of years of failed migration & zero accountability. Europe needs migrants as its population ages, but needs a strategy, not open-door wishful thinking. Select carefully, mandate assimilation & deport those who refuse to integrate. — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) October 18, 2026

Historic town hall devastated by fire

During the riots, demonstrators looted and attacked public buildings.

One of the most significant incidents occurred in Limoges, where a fire destroyed large portions of the town's historic municipal building.

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The Limoges Town Hall, built in 1883 and designated a historic landmark in 1975, was described as "largely lost" after flames engulfed the structure.

Local prefect Maurice Barate told AFP that the roof had collapsed onto the lower floors, with only the west wing escaping the worst of the damage.

"The roof has collapsed onto lower floors, except the west wing, and two-thirds of the exterior has already disappeared," Barate said. He described the fire as a deliberate act of arson and called the destruction "a deliberate act by hooligans" and a "catastrophe for heritage".

Retired Air Marshal warns of lessons from France

Air Marshal (retd) Sanjeev Kapoor also reacted to the unrest, drawing parallels with the founding principles of the French Revolution.

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"French Revolution came up on 3 principles, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity," Kapoor wrote on X. "France is now burning with historic structures being gutted. Presidential elections slated for next year, far left and Islamists with Palestinian flags are bringing down everything."

"The lessons, liberty without responsibility, equality without fairness & fraternity without social bonding can tear a nation," he added. "Lessons for all of us."