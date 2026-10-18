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'A boon for people like me': LLB student turns Blinkit delivery partner, shares first-day earnings

'A boon for people like me': LLB student turns Blinkit delivery partner, shares first-day earnings

A law student took up a part-time gig at Blinkit and completed 19 deliveries on his first day

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 18, 2026 4:05 PM IST
'A boon for people like me': LLB student turns Blinkit delivery partner, shares first-day earningsLaw student delivers 19 Blinkit orders in 6.5 hours, shares his first-day earnings

An LLB student’s first day as a Blinkit delivery partner has gone viral after he shared that he completed 19 orders in about six-and-a-half hours and earned ₹508, before an additional ₹100 target bonus took his total to ₹608.

The student, Kaval Desai, shared his experience on X. He said he is pursuing LLB as his primary profession and took up part-time delivery work to manage personal expenses alongside his studies.

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Desai wrote that the gig was a practical way to support himself while continuing law school. “This is a part-time gig I am doing for some obvious reasons. I’m pursuing LLB as my primary profession. Alongside working to support some obvious expenses incurred,” he posted.

According to his post, Desai delivered 19 orders in roughly six hours and 30 minutes. He said he travelled around 51 km for the deliveries, excluding the distance covered on return journeys.

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His earnings for the shift stood at ₹508, including a ₹75 incentive. He also received ₹100 for meeting the delivery target, taking his total first-day earnings to ₹608.

Desai also noted that he used his own Ather electric scooter and charged it at home, so he listed his Day 1 operating cost as ₹0. “I had to end the gig due to commitment to studies, and at the same time the battery was about to die,” he wrote, adding that home charging meant no fuel expense for the day.

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The law student praised the platform’s flexibility and ease of use. “You guys really made Blinkit a boon for people like me. It’s just so efficient to work with it and it’s smooth too,” Desai said in his post.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 18, 2026 4:05 PM IST
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