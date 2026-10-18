'A boon for people like me': LLB student turns Blinkit delivery partner, shares first-day earnings

Desai wrote that the gig was a practical way to support himself while continuing law school. “This is a part-time gig I am doing for some obvious reasons. I’m pursuing LLB as my primary profession. Alongside working to support some obvious expenses incurred,” he posted.

This is a part time gig I am doing for some obvious reasons. I’m pursing LLB as my primary profession. Along side working to support some obvious expenses incurred. Day 1 ended on a good note. Ended up delivering 19 orders in ~ 6:30 hours. Did around ~51 kms just for the order delivery (return kms not counted). Earned : ₹508 (₹75 incentive included) and ₹100 as bonus for achieving target. Cost - ₹0 (I own Ather EV and charging costed me ₹0 home charging still 0) Had to end the gig due to commitment to studies and at the same time battery was about to die. @letsblinkit @deepigoyal @albinder You guys really made Blinkit a boon for people like me. It’s just so efficient to work with it and it’s smooth too. — Kaval Desai (@thecurious_12) October 13, 2026

According to his post, Desai delivered 19 orders in roughly six hours and 30 minutes. He said he travelled around 51 km for the deliveries, excluding the distance covered on return journeys.

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His earnings for the shift stood at ₹508, including a ₹75 incentive. He also received ₹100 for meeting the delivery target, taking his total first-day earnings to ₹608.

Desai also noted that he used his own Ather electric scooter and charged it at home, so he listed his Day 1 operating cost as ₹0. “I had to end the gig due to commitment to studies, and at the same time the battery was about to die,” he wrote, adding that home charging meant no fuel expense for the day.

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The law student praised the platform’s flexibility and ease of use. “You guys really made Blinkit a boon for people like me. It’s just so efficient to work with it and it’s smooth too,” Desai said in his post.