New Noida to become UP's next manufacturing hub: Land acquisition begins in 37 villages

Awasthi shared details of the project, saying New Noida would mark a major shift from the traditional residential-focused development model followed in Noida and Greater Noida.

"Move over Noida and Greater Noida-the spotlight is shifting to New Noida, officially notified as the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR)," Awasthi wrote on X.

The project is being developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) framework.

Meet New Noida: NCR’s Next Mega Manufacturing Hub Move over Noida and Greater Noida-the spotlight is shifting to New Noida, officially notified as the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR). Developed under the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) umbrella, land acquisition is actively underway across 37 priority villages for Phase 1. Here is what sets this mega-city apart: Massive Footprint: Encompassing 209 sq km across 84 villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Bulandshahr, New Noida will physically dwarf existing Noida. Industry-First Blueprint: Flipping the traditional residential-heavy blueprint on its head, Master Plan 2041 earmarks ~40.27% of its total area strictly for manufacturing and heavy logistics. Direct Cargo Railway Links: Designed as a critical supply chain hub, it sits directly at the intersection of both the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC) at Dadri. Integrated Multimodal Power: Seamlessly links with the upcoming Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) and Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Boraki. — Awanish K Awasthi (@AwasthiAwanishK) October 18, 2026

New Noida to cover 84 villages across two districts

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According to Awasthi, the proposed industrial city will cover approximately 209 sq km across 84 villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Bulandshahr.

"Encompassing 209 sq km across 84 villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Bulandshahr, New Noida will physically dwarf existing Noida," he said.

Land acquisition has already begun in 37 priority villages identified for the first phase.

The development is intended to expand industrial capacity in the NCR and create space for manufacturing units, warehouses and logistics infrastructure.

Unlike traditional urban development projects that allocate large portions of land for housing, New Noida will place greater emphasis on industrial activity.

Under Master Plan 2041, approximately 40.27% of the total area has been earmarked for manufacturing and heavy logistics.

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"Flipping the traditional residential-heavy blueprint on its head, Master Plan 2041 earmarks ~40.27% of its total area strictly for manufacturing and heavy logistics," Awasthi said.

The industrial focus is expected to support investment opportunities, manufacturing expansion and employment generation in the region.

Direct links to two major freight corridors

One of New Noida's biggest advantages, according to Awasthi, is its location near Dadri, where the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors connect.

These railway corridors are designed to improve freight transportation and provide faster movement of goods between industrial centres, ports and major markets.

"Designed as a critical supply chain hub, it sits directly at the intersection of both the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC) at Dadri," the top advisor said.

The location could help manufacturers and logistics companies transport raw materials and finished products more efficiently.

Multimodal logistics and transport connectivity

New Noida is also planned to benefit from two major infrastructure projects at Boraki, the Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) and the Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH).

Awasthi said the proposed city would integrate with these facilities to strengthen freight movement and regional connectivity.

The planned logistics and transport network is intended to make the region more attractive to manufacturers, warehousing companies and other industrial investors.