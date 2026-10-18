Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
'I hope Rishikesh holds on to its soul': Anand Mahindra reacts to spiritual town's makeover

'I hope Rishikesh holds on to its soul': Anand Mahindra reacts to spiritual town's makeover

From Swargashram and the Ganga to new riverfront walkways, Rishikesh is changing while retaining its place as a major tourism and pilgrimage destination.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 18, 2026 4:54 PM IST
'I hope Rishikesh holds on to its soul': Anand Mahindra reacts to spiritual town's makeoverRishikesh is one of Uttarakhand’s major pilgrimage and tourism hubs, set in the foothills of the Himalayas along the Ganga.

Industrialist and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday shared memories of his filmmaking days in Rishikesh, while noting the town’s ongoing makeover.


“Chotiwala restaurant was practically my canteen while I was making my thesis film,” Mahindra wrote on X. He also recalled heading into the hills behind Swargashram to film a sadhu, Bankhandi Baba.

Advertisement

Mahindra said he had not been back to Rishikesh for a while but noticed the town was getting “quite a makeover”, with new riverfront walkways and spruced-up public spaces.

“A welcome facelift for a town where nature has always done most of the decorating,” he wrote.

Mahindra, however, said he hoped Rishikesh would retain its character amid the changes. “I just hope that, amid all the changes, Rishikesh holds on to its soul,” he added.

“Time to go back and see for myself…” Mahindra wrote.

Read the post here:

Anand Mahindra had earlier drawn attention to another Kota's public-space makeover.

Don't Miss: 'More patients than we want to count. It's a disaster': Canada military base fire overwhelms hospitals

Advertisement

Rishikesh tourism and its famous attractions

Rishikesh is one of Uttarakhand’s major pilgrimage and tourism hubs, set in the foothills of the Himalayas along the Ganga. It is widely known as a centre for yoga and meditation and is also a gateway to the Garhwal Himalayas and the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit.

The town's tourism appeal stretches beyond its spiritual identity. Triveni Ghat is among its best-known riverfront spots and is known for its evening Ganga Aarti, while the ashrams around Swargashram, including Parmarth Niketan, draw visitors for yoga, meditation and spiritual studies.

Rishikesh is also famous internationally for the Beatles Ashram, also known as Chaurasi Kutia. Members of The Beatles stayed at the ashram in 1968 while studying transcendental meditation, turning the town into part of the band's cultural history.

Advertisement

The town's other well-known attractions include the iconic Lakshman Jhula and Ram Jhula areas, Bharat Mandir and the 13-storey Trayambakeshwar Temple. Nearby Neelkanth Mahadev Temple is another major pilgrimage destination in the hills.

For adventure travellers, Rishikesh is equally known for white-water rafting on the Ganga, along with trekking and other outdoor activities. Shivpuri and Byasi are among the nearby areas associated with rafting and water sports.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 18, 2026 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more