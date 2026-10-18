'I hope Rishikesh holds on to its soul': Anand Mahindra reacts to spiritual town's makeover

Mahindra said he had not been back to Rishikesh for a while but noticed the town was getting “quite a makeover”, with new riverfront walkways and spruced-up public spaces.

“A welcome facelift for a town where nature has always done most of the decorating,” he wrote.

Mahindra, however, said he hoped Rishikesh would retain its character amid the changes. “I just hope that, amid all the changes, Rishikesh holds on to its soul,” he added.

“Time to go back and see for myself…” Mahindra wrote.

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Anand Mahindra had earlier drawn attention to another Kota's public-space makeover.

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Rishikesh tourism and its famous attractions

Rishikesh is one of Uttarakhand’s major pilgrimage and tourism hubs, set in the foothills of the Himalayas along the Ganga. It is widely known as a centre for yoga and meditation and is also a gateway to the Garhwal Himalayas and the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit.

The town's tourism appeal stretches beyond its spiritual identity. Triveni Ghat is among its best-known riverfront spots and is known for its evening Ganga Aarti, while the ashrams around Swargashram, including Parmarth Niketan, draw visitors for yoga, meditation and spiritual studies.

Rishikesh is also famous internationally for the Beatles Ashram, also known as Chaurasi Kutia. Members of The Beatles stayed at the ashram in 1968 while studying transcendental meditation, turning the town into part of the band's cultural history.

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The town's other well-known attractions include the iconic Lakshman Jhula and Ram Jhula areas, Bharat Mandir and the 13-storey Trayambakeshwar Temple. Nearby Neelkanth Mahadev Temple is another major pilgrimage destination in the hills.

For adventure travellers, Rishikesh is equally known for white-water rafting on the Ganga, along with trekking and other outdoor activities. Shivpuri and Byasi are among the nearby areas associated with rafting and water sports.