Dhanteras 2024 date: When is Dhantrayodashi, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat for buying and what to buy?

The much-awaited festival of Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is set to kick off the Diwali celebrations on October 29, 2024. This significant Hindu festival is dedicated to worshipping Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine, and is celebrated with great enthusiasm worldwide.

Key Dates and timings

Traditionally, people mark Dhanteras by purchasing gold, silver, and new utensils, signifying wealth and prosperity.

This year's Dhanteras will see the Trayodashi Tithi commencing at 12:01 AM on October 29 and concluding at 2:45 AM on October 30. The auspicious time for Dhanteras Puja is between 7:27 PM and 9:16 PM on October 29, with the Pradosh Kaal occurring from 6:37 PM to 9:16 PM.

Rituals and celebrations

As part of the Dhanteras festivities, families will begin their day with cleansing rituals, including bathing and thorough home cleaning, to invite prosperity into their lives. Homes will be vibrantly adorned with flowers, rangoli designs, and lights.

A traditional practice includes purchasing new items—particularly gold, silver, and kitchen utensils—during this auspicious period, a custom believed to attract good fortune. At dusk, families will also participate in Yama Deepam by lighting a four-faced diya with four wicks to honour Lord Yama, which symbolizes the dispelling of fears and challenges.

Cultural significance

Dhanteras holds profound significance in Hindu culture, reflecting the themes of wealth and wellness. The festival, observed on the 13th day of the lunar calendar, not only celebrates financial prosperity but also commemorates the birth of Lord Dhanvantri, who is revered for his contributions to health and medicine.

As families come together to engage in these cherished rituals, the spirit of togetherness and gratitude enriches the festivities.