Diwali 2024: Is Diwali this year on October 31 or November 1? Check dates, mahurat timings & more

As communities around the world prepare for Deepawali, more commonly known as Diwali, the festival of lights is expected to light up the lives of millions. This vibrant festival, significant to Hindus globally, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Families and loved ones come together to celebrate with joy, creating cherished memories during this auspicious occasion.

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated on the Amavasya Tithi in the month of Kartik. This year, some confusion has arisen regarding the exact date of the celebration, as Amavasya falls on two consecutive days.

However, experts clarify that Diwali will be celebrated on October 31, 2024, when the Amavasya night occurs.

The significance of Amavasya Tithi is rooted in Hindu mythology. It is believed that on this day, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana. To welcome him back, residents of Ayodhya lit thousands of diyas (oil lamps) in a spectacular display, marking the occasion with immense festivities. This cultural tradition continues today as families illuminate their homes and communities in celebration.

The Amavasya Tithi for Diwali2024 begins on October 31 at 3:52 P.M. and concludes on November 1 at 6:16 P.M. The auspicious timings for prayers during the festival include Laxmi Puja, recommended between 5:12 PM and 6:16 PM, coinciding with the peak hours of celebration.

Here is a brief outline of key dates related to Diwali2024:

- October 29, 2024 (Tuesday): Dhanteras, 6:31 PM to 8:13 PM

- October 30, 2024 (Wednesday): Choti Diwali, 11:39 PM to12:31 AM-

- October 31, 2024 (Thursday): Main Diwali celebrations and Laxmi Pujan, 5:12 P.M. to6:16 PM-

- November 2, 2024 (Saturday): Govardhan Puja, 6:34 A.M. to8:46 AM-

- November 3, 2024 (Sunday): Bhai Dooj,12:38 PM to 2:55 PM

As the festival approaches, families are gearing up for celebrations filled with joy, lights, and heartfelt gatherings. With a rich cultural heritage and significant traditions, Diwali continues to be a cornerstone of Hindu festivals, celebrated with zeal across the globe.

