Dhanteras-Diwali 2024: Why Indian investors buy gold on Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi?

Dhanteras 2024: Investing in gold during Dhanteras and Diwali is considered a favorable financial decision. Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is a significant Hindu festival observed on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu calendar. This day is regarded as highly auspicious for purchasing gold, as it is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

This year, Dhanteras falls on October 29 (Tuesday), a day when numerous individuals in India participate in buying gold or silver. On this occasion, devotees pay homage to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings of wealth and prosperity. Additionally, it is customary to buy gold and jewellery during this time as symbols of good luck and fortune.

Gold touched a record high of Rs 80,650 per 10 grams in India on Monday (October 22). On Tuesday, Gold prices surged in major Indian cities, with an increase of Rs 240 per 10 grams to reach new all-time high levels. This uptick was driven by heightened festive season demand and positive global trends. In Delhi, gold reached an all-time high of Rs 79,800 per 10 grams, a rise attributed to local demand from jewellers.

Additionally, 22K gold saw a milestone breach of Rs 73,000 per 10 grams as retailers geared up for the upcoming Dhanteras festival. Factors such as tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election also contributed to the upward trajectory of gold prices. In early Asian trade on Tuesday, spot gold registered a 0.44% increase to $2,732.11 an ounce. Despite reaching a high of Rs 2,740 an ounce on Monday, gold saw a slight correction in overnight trading.

Dhanteras 2024: Date and Time

Trayodashi Tithi:

Starts on October 29, 2024, at 12:01 AM

Ends on October 30, 2024, at 02:45 AM

Dhanteras Puja Muhurta:

October 29, 2024

From 07:27 PM to 09:16 PM

Pradosh Kaal:

October 29, 2024

From 06:37 PM to 09:16 PM

Virshabha Kaal:

October 29, 2024

From 07:27 PM to 09:19 PM

Significance of Dhanteras and gold investment

> The significance of Dhanteras lies in its emphasis on prosperity, being celebrated on the 13th day of the lunar calendar. This day also holds importance in honoring the birth of Lord Dhanvantri.

> Gold holds significant cultural and financial importance in Indian society, symbolising wealth, purity, and security. During Dhanteras, individuals purchase gold jewellery or coins as an investment, a symbol of good luck, or as part of traditional customs. There are several reasons why buying gold on Dhanteras is meaningful:

> Dhanteras is believed to mark the emergence of the Goddess of Wealth, Lakshmi, from the ocean during the churning of the milky sea. Acquiring gold on this day is thought to invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, bringing prosperity and abundance to the household.

> Gold is viewed as a secure and dependable investment choice. Its value typically increases over time, making it a valuable asset for generating wealth. By purchasing gold on Dhanteras, individuals can make sound financial choices and potentially take advantage of the long-term appreciation of gold prices.

> Dhanteras holds significant cultural and traditional importance in Indian society. On this auspicious day, it is believed that purchasing gold can bring good fortune and protect against negative energies. For many families, buying gold on Dhanteras is a customary practice that allows them to uphold their heritage and follow age-old traditions.

> In addition to its value as an investment, gold is highly esteemed for its aesthetic appeal. Dhanteras offers individuals the chance to acquire beautifully crafted gold jewellery, which can be worn to enhance one's appearance or gifted to loved ones. Gold jewellery symbolizes status, fashion, and elegance, and purchasing it on Dhanteras serves as a celebration of beauty and style.

> Dhanteras is a time when people come together to celebrate and strengthen their bonds. Purchasing gold on this auspicious day provides the opportunity to exchange meaningful gifts with loved ones. Whether in the form of gold coins or jewellery, these gifts hold both beauty and value, serving as heirlooms that can be treasured for generations to come. They represent the enduring love and blessings shared within families.

> Gold carries significant emotional value for many individuals and families, bringing to mind cherished moments such as weddings and special occasions. Acquiring gold on Dhanteras not only contributes to one's financial portfolio but also conveys deep emotional meaning, making the purchase a truly heartfelt gesture.