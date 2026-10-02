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Dharavi redevelopment: CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates 22,500 sq ft experience centre

Dharavi redevelopment: CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates 22,500 sq ft experience centre

During the inauguration, Fadnavis also unveiled an anthem dedicated to Dharavi and released a coffee table book celebrating the neighbourhood

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 2, 2026 4:37 PM IST
Dharavi redevelopment: CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates 22,500 sq ft experience centre Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inaugurated the Dharavi Experience Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated the Dharavi Experience Centre on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, offering residents a first-hand view of the proposed redevelopment of the neighbourhood.

The 22,500-square-foot Experience Centre showcases the proposed township through life-size housing models, digital displays, interactive exhibits and a detailed 3D walkthrough. The facility aims to help residents understand how housing, livelihoods, public amenities, transport infrastructure and open spaces are planned to come together under the redevelopment plan.

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During the inauguration, Fadnavis also unveiled an anthem dedicated to Dharavi and released a coffee table book celebrating the neighbourhood, described in the media note as one of Asia’s largest informal settlements, and its more than one million residents.

At the centre of the facility are life-size sample homes designed to give visitors a tangible understanding of the proposed housing layouts. Residents can walk through both unfurnished and fully furnished 350-square-foot and 500-square-foot apartments, allowing them to experience the proposed spaces and understand their possible use.

A detailed 3D walkthrough provides a broader view of the proposed township, including residential and commercial areas, roads, transport links, public amenities and open spaces. Interactive exhibits also trace Dharavi’s history and highlight the businesses and entrepreneurial activities that have shaped its identity and contributed to Mumbai’s economy.

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According to the media note, the redevelopment plan seeks to retain Dharavi’s close connection between homes and livelihoods while providing schools, healthcare facilities, places of worship, public transport, parks and other social infrastructure.

The plan also includes a Multimodal Transport Hub aimed at bringing different modes of transport together and improving connectivity for residents and other Mumbaikars. Proposed environmental features include the rejuvenation of the Mithi River, around 40,000 trees across Dharavi and a 3.3-km public riverfront, along with additional parks and open spaces.

The centre also provides digital and assisted channels through which residents can access information related to surveys, eligibility, documentation and rehabilitation, helping them understand the processes and provisions linked to their homes and livelihoods.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 2, 2026 4:37 PM IST
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