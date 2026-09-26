SIR voter list: ECI extends claims deadline for Delhi, Maharashtra; check new dates

For Delhi, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended to October 30, 2026. The period for disposal of notices and claims and objections has also been extended, with the revised deadline set at November 30, 2026.

In Maharashtra, voters will have until October 12, 2026, to file claims and objections. The disposal deadline has been extended to November 10, 2026.

What if your name is missing from the voter list?

The ECI has also clarified that voters whose names were left out during or after the SIR process can still apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls through the process of continuous updation.

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This facility is also available to young and first-time voters who are eligible for enrolment. The Commission has directed Chief Electoral Officers, District Election Officers and Electoral Registration Officers to immediately launch a special drive to enrol such electors.

The clarification provides a route for eligible voters who may not have been included during the SIR process to seek enrolment rather than treating the revision exercise as the final opportunity to get their names added.

SIR completed in 20 States and UTs

The ECI said SIR has already been completed in 20 States and Union Territories, including Bihar and West Bengal.

The Commission stated that the final number of electors will be known after the final publication in the remaining 12 states covered under Phase III.

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ECI changes process for voters receiving notices

The Commission has also announced changes to the process for people who receive notices during SIR because they are classified as unmapped or have logical discrepancies.

Instead of requiring such voters to visit the ERO or AERO office in every case, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit their homes to collect documents and upload them on the ECINet system for consideration by the Electoral Registration Officer.

Hearings will be held only in exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, and will preferably be conducted online. An adult family member can also be authorised by the elector to attend a hearing on their behalf, if required.

The ECI has also directed district election authorities to establish adequate help desks and special camps for groups including people living in night shelters, labourers, poor people and homeless citizens.