Digi Yatra app not working, users report issues on X; here's how to fix your DigiYatra app if it is not working

Passengers were reportedly encountering difficulties uploading their boarding passes onto the Digi Yatra app, designed to streamline boarding processes through biometric technology. Numerous passengers sought assistance on social media platform X after reporting that the app is not reading the QR code on the tickets.

The Digi Yatra official handle responded to users, advising them to update their DigiYatra app to version 4.1.12 and attempt upload again.

"@DigiYatraOffice Digiyatra app does not seem to be working. When phone number is entered and login button is pressed, keep giving the message "Check Internet Connection". Tried on Wifi, Mobile netweorks and even reinstalled the APP. Same behaviour. Other apps work fine," said one of the passengers.

"@DigiYatraOffice DigiYatra app is not connecting to servers today since morning. Using iOS app," another passenger posted.

"@DigiYatraOffice, kindly look into this . With connectivity and able to browse, but not able to login in DigiYatra app. Even though well connected , it’s showing message like this," another passenger wrote on X.

Replying to one of the passengers, Digi Yatra Official wrote that the issue was temporary and has been resolved.

"@GanjaCyclist Dear Rajiv, we appreciate your patience. The issue has now been resolved. Please update your DigiYatra app to the latest version (4.1.12) and try again. If you still face any issues, let us know—we’re here to assist you. Team DYF," Digi Yatra Official replied on X.

Here's how to fix your DigiYatra app if it is not working

For individuals experiencing issues with the DigiYatra app, the recommended solution is to uninstall the old version and download the latest updated version (4.1.12) from the app store.

Uninstall the old Digiyatra app

Download the new app on both iPhones and Android

You can also download the new app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, respectively

Register using the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar Register with DigiLocker or Aadhaar Verify details

Validate your selfie and create credentials

Add travel details

Upload and share details with the origin airport

Digi Yatra milestone

Last week it was reported that Digi Yatra has reached a significant milestone by surpassing 10 million downloads. This notable achievement highlights the app's increasing popularity and its positive impact on the air travel landscape in India.

Launched in December 2022, Digi Yatra is an advanced ecosystem that leverages Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) principles and facial biometric technology to enable contactless and smooth passenger processing at airports. This innovative approach ensures privacy protection and enhances efficiency, benefiting travelers at 24 airports across India.

To date, Digi Yatra has facilitated over 45 million seamless journeys, offering a hassle-free experience to a large number of passengers. With nearly 10 million active users and an impressive average of 30,000 daily app downloads, the platform continues to set new standards in digital travel solutions.