'Distorted, selective picture of India': Govt trashes USCIRF report calling for targeted sanctions on R&AW, RSS

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday dismissed a report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which recommended that the Trump administration designate it as a "country of particular concern (CPC)" and impose sanctions on certain individuals and entities.

While dismissing the report, official MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called out the USCIRF for "presenting a distorted and selective picture of India" and relying on sources that are suspect in nature and ideological narratives instead of the objective reality.

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"We have taken note of the latest report of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). We categorically reject its motivated and biased characterisation of India. For several years now, USCIRF has persisted in presenting a distorted and selective picture of India, relying on questionable sources and ideological narratives rather than objective facts. Such repeated misrepresentations only undermine the credibility of the Commission itself."

He further said that the USCIRF would do well to look within instead of continuing with selective criticism of India.

"Instead of persisting with selective criticism of India, the USCIRF would do well to reflect on the disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on Hindu temples in the United States, selective targeting of India, and growing intolerance and intimidation of members of the Indian diaspora in the United States, which merits serious attention."

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What did the report say?

The USCIRF recommended targeted sanctions against Indian entities such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) over violations of religious freedom in India.

The independent federal commission said that sanctions should be imposed against these organisations for "their responsibility and tolerance of severe violations of religious freedom" by freezing those individuals' or entities' assets and/or banning their entry into the US.

The USCIRF also pressed for the designation of India as a "country of particular concern" for allegedly engaging in and tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations.

It further said, "Link future US security assistance and bilateral trade policies with India to improvements in religious freedom; and Enforce Section 6 of the Arms Export Control Act to halt arms sales to India based on continued acts of intimidation and harassment against US citizens and religious minorities. The US Congress should: Reintroduce and pass the Transnational Repression Reporting Act of 2024 to require the annual reporting of acts of transnational repression by the Indian government targeting religious minorities in the United States."