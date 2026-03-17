Reliance Industries shares in focus after $3 billion green ammonia pact with Samsung C&T 

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd are in focus on Tuesday morning after the oil-to-telecom firm entered into a binding long-term Supply and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Samsung C&T Corporation, South Korea, for the supply of Green Ammonia over a 15-year period commencing in the second half of FY2029.

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In a filing to stock exchanges, India’s largest private sector company, which reported consolidated revenue of Rs 10,71,174 crore ($125.3 billion), cash profit of Rs 1,46,917 crore ($17.2 billion) and net profit of Rs 81,309 crore ($9.5 billion) for FY25, said the SPA, valued at over $3 billion, is among the world’s largest binding long-term green ammonia off-take agreement

"The SPA sets a new benchmark in the global energy landscape, with India emerging as an exporter of green fuels produced through an end-to-end value chain anchored in the country, including the domestic manufacturing of critical clean-energy equipment, aligned with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM)," the Mukesh Ambani-led company said.

On Monday, RIL shares settled 1.05 per cent higher at Rs 1,395.05 on BSE. Reliance’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables, retail, digital services and media and entertainment.

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RIL post market hours of Monday said it is developing a fully integrated New Energy platform spanning renewable energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, and downstream green fuels and chemicals, supported by in-house manufacturing of critical clean-energy technologies.

"A central pillar of RIL’s New Energy ecosystem is the indigenisation of critical cleanenergy technologies in India, including Solar modules, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and Electrolyser systems, in line with the Government of India’s vision for self-reliance and domestic manufacturing leadership," it said.

It added that by integrating these capabilities within a single ecosystem, RIL is looking to deliver green energy solutions that are competitive, scalable, and reliable for global markets while strengthening India’s industrial base.

The agreement with Samsung C&T is the "first in a series of long-term offtake partnerships" supporting the scale-up of RIL’s New Energy platform, RIL said.