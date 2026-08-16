Divyastra Mk3: Lucknow defence startup tests India's first fully indigenous jet-powered loitering munition

Developed by Lucknow-based defence startup Kawa UAV Pvt. Ltd. (HoverIt), headquartered in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, the platform transition from blank-page concept to fully airborne weapon system took under eight months.

The mission-capable powerplant driving the aircraft is a turbojet engineered entirely by DG Propulsion, an Indian propulsion technology company. During the trial, the engine met all pre-defined operational parameters, validating the country's growing capability to produce complex aerospace propulsion systems locally.

The achievement reflects a swift execution timeline, with the Divyastra Mk3 programme initiated at the start of 2026 before hitting the air in mid-August without reliance on foreign critical subsystems or imported jet engines.

“This is not merely a test flight — it is a declaration of intent. India has demonstrated, at scale and at speed, that it can conceive, engineer, and fly a jet-powered precision strike system entirely from within its own borders. Divyastra Mk3 is Atmanirbhar Bharat in action,” said the co-founders of HoverIt (Kawa UAV Pvt. Ltd.).

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The milestone comes amidst a broader push across India’s military-industrial complex to scale up precision strike and autonomous air capabilities, placing the country among a select group of nations capable of domestically producing jet-powered loitering munitions.