The controversial marketing push drew swift public condemnation, led by author and columnist Shobhaa De, who publicly called for a consumer boycott in a post on X (formally twitter). “The most self-serving, disgusting and insensitive ad ! How dare you @Flipkart . Shame on you !! Hope your "sale" flops and consumers boycott you!” she wrote, tagging the post with “#flipcart #sale #freedom”.

The most self-serving, disgusting and insensitive ad ! How dare you @Flipkart . Shame on you !! Hope your "sale " flops and consumers boycott you!#flipcart #sale #freedom pic.twitter.com/8eJ9Ft1Xkj — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 16, 2026

Other social media users voiced similar indignation across digital platforms.

“Shame on you @Flipkart. No creative mind can do that ...it’s born out of criminal mindset. How a mainstream newspaper can let it go into print?? All check & balances and sensitivity & responsibility have gone for a toss???” one user posted.

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Another wrote, “well if it served something (self or otherwise) is fine... I think this is NOT serving anything or anyone!! just a silly copy & dumb play on words with an unsavory distraction!”

A third user criticized the foreign leadership behind the marketing direction, remarking, “when foreigners take charge of marketing, who has zero knowledge about our culture, tradition, religion and sensitivity their creativity reeks with Idiocity.”

Another comment simply read, “This is downright stupid !”

Flipkart has not publicly responded to the criticism, nor has it clarified which newspaper editions printed the advertisement. It remains unconfirmed whether the company obtained consent to publish the images and private details of the non-public figures pictured.

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The Freedom Sale began on August 8, with early access granted to eligible users on August 7, offering discounts across smartphones, laptops, televisions, appliances, fashion, and household goods before ending on August 16.

The backlash joins a history of marketing missteps for Flipkart:

Harbhajan-Sreesanth 'Slapgate' (January 2026): For its Republic Day Sale, Flipkart released "Chaanta Classes" featuring Harbhajan Singh, referencing the 2008 IPL controversy. Sreesanth accused Harbhajan of profiting off their past conflict, stating: “Until recently there were no problems, but he made an ad about it once again. He made around Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore off it. He then called me and asked me to put a story on it. I told him, ‘I'll forgive but I'll never forget’. If someone wrongs you, you should forgive them but never forget. If you forget, they will do the same thing again. He is the biggest example for that. There is no doubt about that.”

3 Idiots Parody (June 2025): An ad for discounted groceries parodied a scene from 3 Idiots, drawing severe heat for making a paralyzed character the center of a joke.

Gorkha Community Controversy (2016): Flipkart faced legal action over an ad depicting a watchman wearing a Bhadgauley Topi speaking in an exaggerated accent, reinforcing harmful stereotypes. Flipkart issued an apology and revised the material.

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Sushant Singh Rajput T-shirt (July 2022): #BoycottFlipkart trended after a third-party seller listed a T-shirt showing the late actor alongside the text "Depression is like drowning." Flipkart removed the listing following public outcry.