London road dues: India fourth-biggest debtor among embassies with £10.79 million tab

Unpaid road usage penalties accrued by India’s diplomatic mission in London have climbed past £10.7 billion, positioning the country fourth overall among international embassies carrying the heaviest unpaid Congestion Charge balances.
Official records compiled by Transport for London spanning from 2003 through mid-2026 reveal that foreign diplomatic posts collectively owe roughly £173.82 million in outstanding driving fees and accrued fines. India's High Commission accounts for roughly 6.2% of that total debt. Higher figures are recorded only by the United States at £16.31 million, China at £13.09 million, and Japan at £11.26 million.