The festival of lights is almost here, and with it, the sparkle of diyas, the laughter of families, and markets glowing in gold. But this year, Diwali 2025 has sparked unusual confusion; many are unsure which day marks the actual celebration. The reason lies in the Amavasya Tithi, the lunar phase that determines Diwali’s date, falling across two consecutive days.

Advertisement

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, October 20. The Amavasya Tithi begins at 3:44 PM on October 20 and ends at 5:54 PM on October 21. Since it starts before sunset, October 20 is marked as the main day for Lakshmi Puja.

The most auspicious times for the puja are:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM

Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM – 9:03 PM

These periods are considered ideal for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kuber, the deities of prosperity, wisdom, and wealth.

The significance of Amavasya on Diwali

The new moon night of Amavasya holds deep spiritual significance. As per legend, it was on this day that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and completing 14 years of exile. The citizens lit oil lamps across the kingdom to welcome him home, a tradition that became the essence of Diwali. The lamps symbolise the victory of light over darkness, and good over evil, reminding us that hope shines even in the darkest times.

Advertisement

The meaning and traditions of Diwali

Diwali is more than a festival, it is a symbol of renewal and gratitude. Homes are cleaned, decorated with rangoli and flowers, and lit with diyas to welcome positive energy. Families gather to perform Lakshmi Puja, exchange sweets, and celebrate abundance. Acts of charity are also common, as people donate food, clothes, or money to spread light to those less fortunate.

Across India, the celebrations differ in form but share the same spirit. In North India, Diwali marks Lord Rama’s homecoming. In Western India, it focuses on Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings for business prosperity. In Eastern India, it coincides with Kali Puja, while Southern India observes it as the day Lord Krishna defeated Narakasura.

Advertisement

Modern celebrations increasingly emphasise eco-friendly choices, clay diyas over plastic lights, natural decorations, and limited use of fireworks, reflecting a conscious shift toward sustainable festivity.