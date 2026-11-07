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Diwali 2026: Jodhpur company gifts four cars to employees, including Tata Harrier and Hyundai i20

Diwali 2026: Jodhpur company gifts four cars to employees, including Tata Harrier and Hyundai i20

A Jodhpur-based company has taken Diwali gifting to another level by rewarding four employees with brand-new cars, including a Tata Harrier, Hyundai i20 and two Tata Tiagos, in recognition of their performance and contributions.

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  • Updated Nov 7, 2026 4:56 PM IST
Diwali 2026: Jodhpur company gifts four cars to employees, including Tata Harrier and Hyundai i20Founder Pankaj Budhwani said the cars reflected the effort and consistency of the recipients, while co-founder Vanshika Agarwal spoke about bringing teams and their families together.

Education marketing agency Mediagarh presented the vehicles during its annual Diwali celebration, Sneh Milan 3.0, held at Hotel Madhuram Royale in Jodhpur on Dhanteras, November 6.

The event brought together over 250 people, including more than 100 employees from the company's Jodhpur, Jaipur and Bengaluru offices, along with their families, as per reports.

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Pranjal Mathur, Web Developer, and Aman Usmani, Lead UI/UX Designer, each received a Tata Tiago. Senior Account Manager Mehak Lalwani was awarded a Hyundai i20, while Project Manager Nitin Sisodiya received a Tata Harrier.

The company has maintained a tradition of rewarding employees with cars over the past three years. It gifted one vehicle in the first year, two in the second and four in 2026.

The announcement turned emotional as employees received their car keys in front of their families. Lalwani, who had opened the programme with an address, was among those visibly moved.

Apart from the cars, Mediagarh distributed Diwali hampers across departments and presented 15 silver and 15 gold awards to employees for exceptional performance.

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Mediagarh founder Pankaj Budhwani said the Sneh Milan celebration was an expression of gratitude towards employees, with the car gifts recognising their hard work, consistency and dedication to the organisation. Co-founder Vanshika Agarwal said the celebration reflected the company's emphasis on togetherness and employee recognition.

Founded in 2021, Mediagarh provides marketing services to schools, colleges and universities across India and employs over 100 professionals.

As Diwali gifting moves beyond traditional sweets and bonuses, companies are increasingly making headlines with extravagant rewards, from cars and motorcycles to flats and jewellery. Such gestures highlight how some employers are using festive celebrations to recognise employee contributions and boost morale.

Strong festive demand

The car giveaways coincided with strong festive demand across India. Retailers reported that Dhanteras sales of automobiles, appliances, apparel and footwear helped lift festive-season sales by up to 20% in value and 5–8% in volume compared with last year. According to FADA, car dealers in north India recorded nearly a month's worth of deliveries in a single day. Maruti Suzuki reported 17% growth in retail sales to 4 lakh vehicles between Ganesh Chaturthi and Dhanteras.

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Home appliance makers also witnessed strong demand, with Godrej Appliances reporting over 50% growth in sales value and Haier India recording nearly 30% growth. However, smartphones, smart TVs and laptops remained under pressure, with unit sales declining by up to 15% amid steep price increases.

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Published on: Nov 7, 2026 4:56 PM IST
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