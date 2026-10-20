Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper train to launch on November 1: Check route, timings, stoppages

The proposed service is part of Indian Railways' efforts to expand the Vande Bharat network and introduce faster, more comfortable travel options on busy intercity routes.

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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train: Timings

According to the proposed schedule, the train is expected to depart from Bengaluru at 7:50 pm and arrive in Mumbai at 11:55 am the following day. The return service is expected to leave Mumbai at 8:10 pm and reach Bengaluru at 11:55 am the next morning.

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The journey is expected to take approximately 16 hours in the Bengaluru-Mumbai direction and 15 hours and 45 minutes on the return journey. The service is also expected to operate six days a week.

However, passengers should check the final schedule released by Indian Railways before making travel arrangements, as timings and operating details may change.

Route and stoppages

The proposed train will cover approximately 1,118 km, connecting several cities across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Expected stoppages include Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan.

These stops could improve connectivity for passengers travelling between major commercial centres and cities along the route. Pune and Solapur, in particular, are important links for passengers travelling between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

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Coach configuration and passenger capacity

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper service is expected to feature a 16-coach configuration, with accommodation across AC three-tier, AC two-tier and AC first-class categories.

Reports indicate that the train could offer 823 berths, including 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one AC first-class coach. The sleeper configuration is intended to provide passengers with a more comfortable overnight journey.

ALSO READ: Vande Bharat sleeper 2AC tour: What makes this overnight train a premium travel upgrade?

The final fare structure and booking details will depend on the official announcement by Indian Railways.

How much time will the train save?

The proposed service is expected to reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mumbai by around six hours compared with some existing direct train services. For comparison, the Udyan Express takes approximately 22 hours to cover the route, although actual journey times depend on schedules and operating conditions.

The new train could benefit business travellers, students, professionals and tourists who frequently travel between the two cities. Its overnight schedule would allow passengers to travel while resting and reach their destination the following morning.