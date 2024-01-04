DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin meets PM Modi for first time since Sanatan row, seeks funds for Tamil Nadu flood relief

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, extending an invitation for the forthcoming Khelo India games' inaugural ceremony in Chennai later this month. Stalin concurrently urged the Prime Minister's immediate intervention for the release of the National Disaster Relief Fund to assist flood-affected districts in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting marked the first between Stalin and PM Modi following the recent conflict between DMK and BJP over the former's critique of Sanatan Dharma. The encounter was publicly shared by the DMK Youth Wing leader on a social media platform, ‘X’ with accompanying pictures of the interaction.

Pleased to have extended the invitation, Stalin also confirmed that the Khelo India Youth Games are scheduled for January 19 in Chennai. He stated, “On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government, I requested the Prime Minister's swift action for the release of the National Disaster Relief Fund. Comprehensive relief, restoration and rehabilitation works are needed in Tamil Nadu's flood-affected districts, as conveyed by our Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin.”

Glad to have invited Hon’ble Indian Prime Minister, Thiru @narendramodi in New Delhi today for the Opening Ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Chennai on January 19th, 2024.



— Udhay (@Udhaystalin) January 4, 2024

Stalin shared that Prime Minister Modi has given assurance for necessary steps. The conversation during the meeting also enveloped other subjects of public significance to Tamil Nadu, with particular focus on the multi-faceted development of sports.

Further, Stalin presented a coffee table book to PM Modi that exhibits the successful conduct of the CM Trophy Games 2023 and the Asian Men's Hockey Championship hosted by Tamil Nadu. He commented, "The forthcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2023 present another noteworthy opportunity to display Tamil Nadu's impressive organizational capability and illustrious history in the field of sports."

