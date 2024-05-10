'Do not want to study, will come back after 5 years': NEET aspirant in Kota disappears after exam

A 19-year-old student from Rajasthan's Kota has gone missing after taking the NEET test on May 5. Prior to his disappearance, he sent a WhatsApp message to his family informing them that he did not want to continue his studies and would be departing for five years. He also said he had Rs 8,000 with him and will call the family at least once in a year.

Immediately after receiving the message, his family rushed to Kota to find their son and even lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

Rajendra Meena was living in Kota for the last three years and was preparing for the national medical exam NEET. This year he appeared for the entrance exam on May 5. He had even told his family that his exam went really well.

But on May 6, he sent a message to his brother on WhatsApp expressing that he does not wish to study any further and will, therefore, return home in five years from the day.

In the message, Meena wrote, "I am leaving home. I do not want to study further. I have at least Rs 8,000, and I am leaving home for 5 years. I am selling off my phone and destroying the SIM card. Tell mother not to worry. I will not take any wrong step. I have everyone's numbers. If needed, I will call you anytime. I will definitely call you once a year."

He had reportedly appeared for the exam two years ago, however, he did not clear the exam then. Since he went missing, Meena's family has been trying to reach out to him but his phone has been switched off.

Rajendra's disappearance alarmed his family members, with his mother falling ill after not eating anything since May 6. Jagadish Prasad Meena has stated that he will not scold his kid when he gets home.

He said, "My wife is not in a good state. She is crying. He is my younger son. He went to Kota at his own will. We will not scold him if he comes back home. He used to talk only with his mother while preparing for NEET."

In the initial investigations, the police had been able to gather some CCTV footage of Meena going somewhere, but they were not sure about where he was off.