'Does an airline hire pilot with disability?': IAS officer questions disability quota amid Puja Khedkar row

As the controversy surrounding probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar simply refuses to die down, Telangana Finance Commission member-secretary Smita Sabharwal has some questions to ask. Sabharwal asked that whether an airline hires a pilot who is infirm in any capacity or would one trust their life with a surgeon who has some disability.

Explaining her anguish, Sabharwal said that the nature of work of AIS (IAS/IPS/IFoS) officers entails field work, long hours and listening to people's grievances, all of which requires physical fitness. She then questioned the need of a disability quota in the first place.

"As this debate is blowing up- With all due respect to the differently abled. Does an airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability. The nature of AIS (IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to people's grievances- which requires physical fitness. Why does this premier service need this quota in the first place!" Sabharwal wrote in her post on X (formerly Twitter).

Sabharwal's post garnered mixed responses from netizens, with some backing her point of view. Others, however, advocated for equal opportunity in every field.

"As an airline pilot, I believe IAS officers should undergo regular psychological assessments, breath alcohol tests, and drug tests to ensure fitness for duty. Airline pilots do. With great responsibility comes greater accountability," a user said.

"Point to be noted, and has a merit in it. Similarly why should we give SC/ST/OBC reservations to the children of IAS/IPS/IFS/IFoS, etc? If we don't give them the reservation benefit, other more deserving would get into services. Lot of reforms are needed in reservation rules," another user said.

"The point raised by you is valid. Fitness is must in this field but person using this disability quota for their own betterment is not good. They are ruining the chances of others who actually need this," yet another user mentioned.

"Physical disability is far better than ethical disability. Even if individuals secure positions through such cheap tricks, what kind of principles are they setting for aspiring candidates? Are they promoting a culture of shortcuts and unethical behaviour, rather than encouraging hard work, dedication and integrity?" a user asked.

"I think equal opportunity is important in any field, probably UPSC can reserve non-field posts to differently abled," a user said. "What sort of a weird response is this? Pilots and surgeons are responsible for the lives of others therefore need to be fully fit. An IAS is not responsible for the lives of others like pilots and surgeons. Also what if an IAS becomes differently abled during service. Should they be kicked out?" a user asked.