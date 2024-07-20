Puja Khedkar row: Amitabh Kant demands review of disability quota in Civil Services, fears 'misuse'

Amid an ongoing row over trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant called for a thorough probe into the cases of alleged fraud in the Civil Services entrance process. In a post in X, Kant called for stringent actions against those compromising the selection based on competence and integrity.

Kant expressed support for SC/ST and OBC reservations, with the enforcement of Creamy Layer regulations, but raised concerns about the misuse of reservations for the physically and mentally handicapped, and the proposed 1% reservation for the third gender in top Civil Services.

Kant's comments came amid a raging rover over Puja Khedkar. The UPSC has issued a notice to cancel the selection of the trainee IAS officer, who is under investigation for falsely claiming visual and mental disabilities and faking her identity to pass the Civil Services exam.

The UPSC's notification revealed that Khedkar "fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit," leading to a series of actions against her, including charges filed by Delhi Police for forgery under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and IT Act.

Several cases of fraud through UPSC for entry to top Civil Services are being alleged. All such cases must be fully investigated and the sternest action taken. Selection on

basis of competence and integrity should never get compromised.



I am in favour of SC/ST or OBC… — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) July 20, 2024

Khedkar has also received a show-cause notice from the UPSC asking why her candidature should not be canceled, with potential consequences including being barred from future exams. The UPSC reiterated its commitment to maintaining trust and credibility in its processes, adhering strictly to its Constitutional mandate.

The report also noted her alleged misuse of power during her initial postings as an Assistant Collector in Pune and later in Washim, where she secured perks not available to probationary staff.

The issue of disability quotas is central to this debate. A disability quota reserves a percentage of positions for individuals with disabilities, ensuring equitable access to education, employment, and other sectors. According to the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights, and Full Participation) Act, 1995, three percent of vacancies in government employment are reserved for people with disabilities, divided equally among blindness or low vision, hearing impairment, and locomotor disabilities or cerebral palsy.

The UPSC's reservation policy for people with disabilities aligns with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Government of India’s guidelines, aiming to provide equitable opportunities while maintaining the integrity of the selection process.