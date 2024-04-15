'Doesn't matter who invests money, Indian youths must get employment': PM Modi on Elon Musk's entry in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly believes that while global investment is welcome, products should reflect the essence of the country's culture, and its citizens should be involved in the manufacturing process.

In an interview with ANI before the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi mentioned that anyone who wants to invest in India is welcome to do so. However, he stressed that products must be manufactured by Indians to create job opportunities for the youth.

"I want investment to come in India because in India, it doesn't matter who has invested money, (but) the sweat put into the work must be of our own people. The product should have the essence of our soil, so that our youth in the country will get employment opportunities," PM Modi answered a question on Elon Musk's Tesla and Starlink's possible entry into India.

During the interview, the Prime Minister was asked about Elon Musk's public statement expressing admiration for PM Modi. In response, PM Modi simply said that Musk is a supporter of India.

"Look, the first thing saying that Elon Musk is supporter of Modi is one thing, basically, he is a supporter of India. And I just met him. It's not like that," he said.

PM Modi also reminisced about his visit to Musk's factory back in 2015, noting that Musk canceled his prior commitments to meet with him.

"He showed me everything in his factory. And I understood his vision from him. I went there just now (to the US in 2023) and met him again. And now he is about to come to India," PM Modi said.

Musk is scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi in India later this month, according to a post on X by the Tesla chief. There's widespread anticipation that Musk may announce a significant investment plan in India. However, the final agenda for Musk's trip to India is still to be confirmed.

Earlier this month, Musk stated that India, like any other country, should adopt electric cars, and it's a natural step for Tesla to offer its electric vehicles in India.

"India is now the most populous country in the world, based on population. India should have electric cars just like every other country has electric cars. It's a natural progression to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India," Musk had said in a X Spaces session with Nicolai Tangen, the Chief Executive Officer at Norges Bank Investment Management.

In his interview with ANI, PM Modi highlighted India's commitment to the world, emphasizing the rapid progress in the electric vehicle sector. He encouraged companies to invest in India. PM Modi also noted the significant growth in India's EV sector, with sales rising from just 2,000 in 2014-15 to 12 lakh in 2023-24.

"Not 2,000 units, but 12 lakhs units were sold in 2023-24. This means a network of such a big charging station has been created. It has helped the environment and we have made policies regarding this," the Prime Minister said.

"We have told the world that India is moving very fast on EVs. If you want to do manufacturing, you should come," he added.