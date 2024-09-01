'Doing work of Aurangzeb, Afzal Khan': Eknath Shinde's all-out attack on Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday hit back at his former boss and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for leading the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) protest over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg.

In a scathing attack, Shinde said two years ago, the people of Maharashtra told Uddhav Thackeray to get out. "He was thrown out of power and sent home. He is doing politics in the name of Shivaji Maharaj and doing the work of Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan."

The chief minister said Uddhav Thackeray came to power in the name of Shivaji Maharaj with the BJP but formed the government with others. He was referring to Uddhav's alliance with Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Earlier today, Thackeray targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his apology for the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg, claiming that it 'smacked of arrogance'. The Sena UBT chief and other senior leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) took out a massive rally from the iconic Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway of India in South Mumbai.

Addressing a gathering at Gateway of India, where the protest march culminated, Thackeray asserted that the people of Maharashtra will never forgive the insult to the legendary warrior king. "Did you notice the arrogance in the (Prime Minister Modi's) apology? It smacked of arrogance. One deputy chief minister was smiling," the former Chief Minister said. "The mistake (collapse) cannot be forgiven. We have all gathered here to demand 'BJP get out of India'."

The statue of the 17th century Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg fell on August 26. It was unveiled by PM Modi on December 4, 2023, on the occasion of Navy Day. On Friday, PM Modi apologised over the statue collapse, saying, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king. For us, he is our deity. Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity."

At the Mumbai rally, Uddhav Thackeray criticised the BJP-ruled governments, citing leakages in Ayodhya's Ram Temple and the new Parliament complex to mock PM Modi's "guarantees". "For what was the PM apologising? For the statue he inaugurated eight months ago? For the corruption involved? The MVA cadre must work together to defeat the forces that have insulted Shivaji Maharaj. The collapse of the statue is an insult to the soul of Maharashtra," he asserted.

