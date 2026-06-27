Donald Trump's India visit likely early next year; talks on Indo-US trade deal also underway

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is likely to visit India early next year, offering the clearest indication yet that preparations are underway for a presidential trip.

Rubio, in an interview with IANS, said the administration is working towards Trump's possible visit to India, adding that the US President is keen to travel to the country after being invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The development comes days after Modi and Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.

Rubio said, "We're hoping that's what we're working towards - sometime early next year to have the President come. I think it's very positive. India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn't be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy."

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also suggested that a visit could happen, saying Trump had recently asked him about plans for travelling to India.

"I don't have exact dates yet, but I just left the President. I was with him for several hours in the Oval Office, which is probably 20 meters away from where you and I are sitting. And one of the things the President asked about is, so when are when am I coming? And so, he's very keen to come. The Prime Minister invited him, and so I think that will happen at some point."

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Apart from the proposed visit, Rubio said India and the United States are making progress on a bilateral trade agreement and are hopeful of finalising it soon.

On the conversation between Modi and Trump on the G7 sidelines, Rubio said that it was a "great meeting" between the two world leaders.

"We're on the last inches of getting it done and it's very positive. We look forward to re-engaging again in another Quad meeting very soon, and I look forward to returning myself before the end of the year and setting up a presidential visit in the early parts of next year."

Rubio wasn't the only US official to signal progress on the trade deal. Gor also hinted that some announcements could be made in the coming weeks.

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"Yes, I was there. We had a fantastic meeting. It was very warm, over an hour together. They covered a lot of aspects, including trade and some defence issues. It was a very productive meeting. We were able to bring up several issues, and hopefully some of those things will get announced over the next few weeks," Gor told the news agency.