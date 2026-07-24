'My partner is half-Indian': Elon Musk rejects racism claims; why his son is named after Chandrasekhar

Elon Musk has once again found himself at the centre of a controversy over race. But this time, instead of responding with a social media post, the billionaire pointed to his own family, saying his personal life contradicts accusations that he is racist.

In an interview with The Economist, Musk said his partner, Shivon Zilis, is half-Indian and noted that one of their sons was named after celebrated Indian-American physicist and Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. The remarks came as Musk sought to push back against criticism of his past comments on race and immigration.

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"My partner is half-Indian, and I have four children with her. One of them was named after a famous Indian physicist. So I would say I'm not racist," Musk said.

The India Connection

Shivon Zilis, a Canadian technology executive who works closely with Musk, has Indian roots through her mother. Musk has previously explained that Zilis was adopted as a baby and grew up in Canada while acknowledging her Indian heritage. Together, the couple have four children.

The revelation had attracted significant attention when Musk first shared it, particularly in India, where his admiration for Chandrasekhar and his family's Indian connection sparked widespread discussion.

Why Chandrasekhar?

The son Musk referred to is Strider Sekhar Sirius. The middle name "Sekhar" is a tribute to Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, the Indian-born astrophysicist who won the 1983 Nobel Prize in Physics for his groundbreaking work on the evolution and structure of stars. Musk had previously spoken about the inspiration behind the name during a podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, revealing that it was chosen specifically to honour Chandrasekhar's scientific legacy.

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Why Musk is under scrutiny

Musk's latest remarks come against the backdrop of long-running criticism over some of his public statements and political positions. Over the years, he has faced accusations of amplifying divisive rhetoric on immigration and race, while also expressing support for several right-wing political parties in Europe.

His critics argue that these positions have fuelled allegations of racial bias, claims Musk has consistently denied. His latest defence centres on his personal relationships rather than political arguments, with Musk insisting that his family reflects a multicultural background incompatible with the label of racism.